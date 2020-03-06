Stimulus expectations strengthen industrial metals

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, March 5 – Prices of industrial metals climbed on Thursday, supported by expectations of further measures from central banks and governments to shore up economic growth and demand weakened by the spread of the coronavirus.

Traders, however, said the mood in industrial metals markets remains sombre as consumers and producers wait to see how demand holds up over the coming weeks and months.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.1% to $5,687 a tonne in official open-outcry trading.

Prices of the metal used widely in the manufacturing, power and construction industries are down 10% since mid-January.

“The physical market is sidelined, trading is dominated by funds reacting to macro triggers,” one copper trader said, adding that the market was waiting for indications on manufacturing and construction activity in top consumer China.

CHINA: Blue-chip stocks in China climbed more than 2% to seven-week highs as investors banked on more policy support from Beijing.

STIMULUS: The widening economic fallout of the virus has prompted policymakers around the world to step up monetary support, including an emergency 50 basis point interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“The current uncertainty remains a headwind for now,” analysts at BofA Global Research said in a note.

“At the same time, we believe that global activity should rebound as coronavirus cases ultimately peak in China and the Western world, logistics normalise and fiscal and monetary stimulus kicks in.”

DOLLAR: Base metals drew some support from a weaker dollar, which makes commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies, boosting demand.

VIRUS: Mainland China reported a rise in new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday after three days of declines, citing a spike in new infections in Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak.

DATA: Clues to the health of the Chinese economy will emerge on Saturday with the release trade data for January and February.

A Reuters survery showed that analysts expect China’s exports and imports to have fallen because the coronavirus has disrupted supply chains.

“Ripple effects on global supply chains are likely to continue to grow at a rate dependent on the scope and rate of any recovery,” Citi analysts said in a note.

“But, undoubtedly, Asian economies dependent on imports from, or exports to, China are on a first line of vulnerability.”

OTHER METALS: Aluminium, untraded in official rings, was bid down 0.1% to $1,725 a tonne while zinc climbed 1.8% to trade at $2,018, lead added 0.4% to $1,825, tin rose 0.3% to $16,975 and nickel was up 1.1% at $12,815. (Reporting by Pratima Desai Editing by Barbara Lewis and David Goodman)