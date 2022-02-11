Stomach flu is suspected as the cause of the mysterious symptoms at a Dauphin County school.

Mystery symptoms at a Dauphin County school are thought to be caused by stomach flu.

After an illness spread among students and staff this week, two Upper Dauphin Area School District schools will go on lockdown on Friday.

Officials from the district said preliminary analysis from the Pa.

Norovirus, also known as stomach flu, is the suspected illness circulating in schools, according to the Department of Health.

The UDA elementary and middle schools will operate remotely on Friday due to the current level of student and staff illness and anticipated staffing levels.

In-person learning will be maintained at the high school.

The district previously stated that students began showing signs of illness, including nausea, on Wednesday.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the number of cases grew.

The Department of Health is still investigating whether norovirus is to blame for these symptoms.

The district also stated that tests for carbon monoxide and other air quality issues had been conducted, but that the results were negative and that the cause had been ruled out.

Initial water quality tests revealed normal levels, according to the district, and confirmation tests are being rushed to rule out contamination.

Because not everyone ate school lunches or the same fooddrink on the days in question, food quality concerns were ruled out, according to the district.

