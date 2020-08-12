Stonehaven train crash: 3 dead and 6 injured as shocking pics show train derailed after ‘landslide’

A TRAIN driver and two other people were killed today after a train hit a landslide and derailed – causing the engine to reportedly erupt in a fireball.

Dramatic images show a tangle of mangled carriages from the wreckage on the tracks after the horror unfolded at around 9.45am in Stonehaven.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing over a woodland area in Aberdeenshire and one of the carriages in flames.

British Transport Police confirmed three people, including the driver and conductor, died in the crash.

He is the first driver killed in a crash on Britain’s railways since Stanley Martin, 54, was killed at Ufton Nervet, Berkshire, in November 2004.

Six others have been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious.

What we know so far:

British Transport Police are now scouring the wreckage for any other passengers but believe everyone is accounted for.

Dozens of emergency service vehicles – including fire crews and two air ambulances – were scrambled to the scene this morning.

A major incident was declared at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and by NHS Grampian – but visitors are not allowed as Aberdeen remains in a local coronavirus lockdown.

The front power car and all four ScotRail carriages reportedly slid down an embankment after running off the track after it hit a landslide.

It has also been reported one carriage went up in flames with three crew members and six passengers on board.

The BBC reported that the train was made up of two locomotives, one at the front and one at the back, and four passenger carriages. It said the front locomotive and three of the carriages had left the track and were sitting on a river embankment.

The train was the 6.38am departure from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street, which called at Stonehaven at 6.53am.

But it was said to have turned back after encountering one landslide – only to hit a second that caused the train to derail near to a bend in the tracks.

Just two hours before the crash, Network Rail confirmed they had received reports of a landslide at nearby Carmont.

Footage posted by the organisation nine minutes after the first derailment reports showed flood water covering the tracks as the line was closed between Dundee and Aberdeen.

One local told how some farmers ran to the scene to help and said: “They could not believe what they were seeing. It was like something out of a movie.”

Local farmer Ronald Farquhar, 69, said: “I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve never seen anything like it.

“I could see the smoke coming up through the trees and I knew it was bad. It’s just horrible.”

Chief Superintendent Eddie Wylie said: “This is a tragic incident and first and foremost our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have very sadly died this morning.

“We remain on scene alongside our emergency service colleagues, and a major incident operation has been underway.

“I would like to reassure the public that this was not a busy service, and from CCTV enquiries and witness statements we believe all passengers have been accounted for. However, once the area has been made safe then a full and thorough search will be conducted, which is likely to take some time.

“I know many people will understandably have questions, and we will be working closely alongside the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and the Office of Rail and Road to establish the full circumstances of how the train came to derail.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her “deepest condolences are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident”.

While Boris Johnson said: “I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene.”

The PM said it would be a good idea to look at the impact of substantial rainfall on vulnerable infrastructure.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he would visit the devastating scene tomorrow.

He added: “There has been some very extreme weather and concerns about landslips.

“One of the things I have done today is convene emergency meetings in order to ensure that we look into that specifically along the line in other locations, just to make certain, while leaving the Rail Accident Investigation Board to do their job in the site itself.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “I’m absolutely shocked to hear about this frightening incident.

“The north-east has faced extreme weather conditions and it’s paramount checks are made to the track to ensure it is safe for rail travel to commence.

“My thoughts go to the passengers and staff on board the train who have been affected by this harrowing incident.

“A full investigation must also be carried out by ScotRail to identify why this derailing has happened.”

ScotRail confirmed they are assisting the emergency services.

It comes as parts of Scotland were left in total chaos this morning after lightning storms and torrential rain left streets flooded.

Eastern and northern parts of the country were badly hit with a month’s worth of rain falling – leaving people stranded and cars underwater.

Huge landslides have also caused chaos – with around 500 caravans evacuated at a holiday park last night in Fife.