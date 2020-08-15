Stonehaven train crash: Prince Charles visits scene of tragedy that claimed three lives that to meet first responders

THE Prince of Wales has visited the site the tragic Aberdeenshire train crash which killed three people.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, met and thanked emergency responders who were among the first on the scene of the incident on Wednesday.

The visit came as investigators revealed the train crashed into a landslip, causing it to derail and slide along the ground for 300ft.

It then destroyed a barrier on the edge of a bridge leading the front power car and one carriage to fall down an embankment, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.

Two other carriages overturned.

Pictures show the prince chatting to police officers and rail workers as he surveys the wreckage left behind.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, all sadly died when carriages of the 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street ScotRail service derailed near Stonehaven amid heavy rain.

The train was stopped by a signaller after passing Carmont, near Stonehaven, because a landslip had been reported ahead of it, the RAIB said.

When it became apparent the train could not continue its journey south, the decision was taken to return it to Aberdeen.

It was routed back to Carmont where it switched on to the northbound line, and travelled for around 1.4 miles before hitting the landslip.

Their devastated families and loved ones have been paying tribute in statements released through Police Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon last night passed on her condolences to the three rail disaster victims’ families — and insisted the whole country was thinking about their ordeal.

The First Minister said the “hearts of the nation” were with relatives of Brett McCullough, Donald and Christopher after the landslip smash tragedy.

She also hailed emergency crews who raced to the scene and braved treacherous conditions to reach the mangled ScotRail service on a remote embankment near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

We also told how four survivors of the horror were discharged from hospital yesterday.

Six people were rushed to hospital, though there injuries were said to be not serious. Two of them remain in hospital.

It has emerged that a lack of phone signal saw the crash go unreported for a “significant” period of time, according to reports.

Emergency services had been alerted at 9.45am on Wednesday. But the service left Aberdeen at 6.38am and only travelled to just south of Stonehaven, leaving a window of a few hours in between.

We told how a brave crew member walked for a mile to raise the alarm.

The unidentified worker managed to get out of the wreckage and trek to the nearest signal box.

They were able to tell officials about the smash and get them to close off the rail line to stop any other catastrophes.

It has now emerged that was due to a a lack of mobile phone coverage at the remote site.

One railway union representative said that concerns were raised about the train’s progress at 9.30am.