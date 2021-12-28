Stonewall Jackson, a country singer, passed away recently.

From the late 1950s to around 2010, the Grammy-winning artist was a regular on the Grand Ole Opry radio show.

Stonewall Jackson, a talented country musician, died at the age of 89.

He performed on Grand Ole Opry, a popular country radio station, for more than half a century, beginning in 1956 and continuing until 2010.

Musicians who perform and host their own shows as part of the Grand Ole Opry.

Jackson was introduced on the station as having “a heart full of love and a sack full of songs” by Porter Wagoner.

Jackson’s two Billboard country chart No. 1 hits, “BJ the DJ” in 1963 and “Waterloo” in 1959, are perhaps his most well-known songs.

The latter, which spent two weeks in the UK Top 40, looked at Napoleon and Adam from the Christian creation story.

Jackson had 44 singles on the Billboard country charts in total.

For his contributions to country music, he received the Ernest Tubb Memorial Award in 1997.

Jackson was born in Tabor City, North Carolina, the son of railroad engineer Waymond David and Lulu Lorraine (nee Turner). The award was fitting because the eponymous singer-songwriter had been something of a mentor to him, hiring him as an opening act and even paying for his first set of proper stage clothes.

Jackson is said to have been named after Confederate General “Stonewall” Jackson by his father.

Jackson’s father died of a hernia shortly after his birth.

His stepfather, a sharecropper, was physically abusive, and his mother eventually left the relationship and relocated to Georgia.

Jackson began working in the fields when he was ten years old.

Later, he joined the Navy, where he pursued his passion for music by learning to play the guitar and writing songs.

His musical career began as a result of a happy accident.

Jackson pulled up to a motel across the street from Acuff-Rose, a major publishing house, and decided to walk in and say hello.

He sang for publisher Wesley Rose, who was so taken with him that he was whisked away to meet George D Hay, the founder of the Grand Ole Opry, and manager WD Kilpatrick.

He joined the radio station as a DJ.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.