Storage facility blast kills 2 in east China’s Shandong

JINAN, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — An explosion on Saturday at an agricultural storage facility in east China’s Shandong Province caused multiple casualties, local authorities said.

The accident occurred at 9:50 a.m. in Mamiao Village, in the city of Jining. Two people were found dead on the spot. All the injured have sustained non-lethal wounds, and they have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a power line fire, triggered by a villager while felling trees, led to the accident.

Local officials and rescue forces are working at the site.