The J-15 is China’s first generation multi-purpose carrier-borne fighter jet. It made its debut in November 2012 as China successfully conducted flight landing on its first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning. The man who headed the development and production of the fighter jet was Luo Yang. Though he suffered a heart attack and passed away shortly after the landing exercises, his spirit and story are still remembered and shared by many, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.