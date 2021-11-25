Storm Arwen map: The Met Office’s latest UK weather forecast, including when the year’s first named storm is expected to strike.

Storm Arwen map: The Met Office’s latest UK weather forecast, including when the year’s first named storm is expected to make landfall.

Storm Arwen is expected to hit north-east Scotland and north-east England on Friday afternoon, prompting the Met Office to issue amber wind warnings.

Storm Arwen has been named by the Met Office, and it is expected to hit the UK on Friday with strong winds and snow.

Winds of up to 75 miles per hour are expected to batter the coasts, but will also be felt inland.

The Met Office has issued various weather warnings for much of the country, with snow expected in northern areas.

The storm is expected to hit on Friday afternoon around 3 p.m., with Met Office weather warnings in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Later on Saturday, the storm is expected to move away from the continent, giving many people a dry day on Sunday.

Over the eastern coasts of England and Scotland, lingering showers are possible.

The most severely affected areas will be in the north-eastern United States.

North-east Scotland and north-east England have been issued amber wind warnings by the Met Office.

A yellow wind warning is in effect for the rest of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, and western England.

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for parts of Scotland south of Inverness.

“Along with high winds and disruptive gales, Storm Arwen will bring snow to Scotland’s high ground and northern England, and a yellow snow warning is in effect for part of Scotland on Friday,” the Met Office said.

“Some sleet and snow is also possible over some lower ground in the UK later on Friday and Saturday, but it will most likely be brief.”

“Storm Arwen is associated with a deep low pressure system that will impact the North East in particular from Friday, but will also have wider impacts across the UK, with high winds, rain, and possibly snow over the high ground,” said Met Office Principal Meteorologist Dan Suri.

“Storm Arwen’s impacts are primarily associated with high winds as the storm sinks southwards, bringing gusts of up to 65 mph in coastal areas, although slightly stronger in the North East, with gusts of over 75 mph possible in exposed locations,” according to the National Weather Service.

Storm Arwen, according to the Met Office, poses a risk of travel disruption, power outages, and property damage, particularly in the amber area and near the coasts, where large waves could hurl debris onto coastal roads, seafronts, and homes.

Storm Arwen map: The Met Office’s latest UK weather forecast, including when the year’s first named storm is expected to strike.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

Storm Arwen map: Latest UK weather forecast and when the Met Office says the year’s first named storm will hit