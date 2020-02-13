Storm Ciara disrupts train services in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Storm Ciara has arrived in Hungary with violent gusts disrupting international train traffic, the national railway company MAV said here on Monday.

The rail services affected by the storm are westbound: the Eurocity EC 172 and EC 173 services towards the Czech Republic, and Railjet’s EN 462 and EN 463 services towards Austria, MAV said.

“Information on international lines is constantly updated on the official website and Facebook page of MAV Hungarian Railways,” the statement said.

Delays have also been announced in the east of Hungary duo to the wind bringing down power lines over the tracks.

Meanwhile, the office of the mayor of Budapest reminded citizens that a second yellow warning had been issued to Budapest and central Hungary due to the gale-force winds, and asked people to stay at home if possible and be extremely careful.

“Stormy winds can exceed 60-75 kilometers per hour in most parts of the country, with a lower chance of 80-90 kilometers per hour along the rivers Danube and Tisza,” the mayor’s office said.