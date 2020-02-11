Storm Ciara: Man City vs West Ham, WSL ties, horse racing and rugby clashes off

Storm Ciara finally reached the UK on Sunday, causing havoc for sporting events around the country and all over Europe

A wealth of sporting events were abandoned on Sunday after storms hit vast parts of Europe.

Powerful winds and heavy rain led to officials calling off matches all around the UK especially.

The most high-profile cancellation came in Manchester, where the Premier League clash at the Etihad between Manchester City and West Ham was postponed due to Storm Ciara.

A City spokesperson said: “Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s match has been postponed. West Ham will run free coach travel for their supporters when the fixture is rescheduled.”

The division’s only other fixture today went ahead, as Sheffield United beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Bramall Lane.

Millwall and West Brom did battle in the Championship but all scheduled WSL matches were scrapped.

20,000 fans were expected to attend Everton women vs Liverpool women at Goodison Park before it was called off.

Three other games will now be rearranged.

The Women’s Six Nations clash between Scotland and England has been rearranged until Monday.

“Both Scottish Rugby, RFU and Six Nations agreed to a short turn round for the fixture which was postponed from Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Sunday lunchtime due to extreme weather conditions as a result of Storm Ciara,” the Scottish governing body said in a statement.

“Weather conditions in Edinburgh on Monday will not be as severe as Glasgow but still forecast as challenging so the game will not be open to the public or have tickets on sale.”

All three UK horse racing meetings were abandoned early in the morning, as Exeter, Southwell and Punchestown cancelled all races.

The latter suffered flash foods and up to 27mm of rain.

Countries across Europe also had to cancel sporting clashes.

The Bundesliga tie between FC Koln and Borussia Monchengladbach was called off after Storm Sabine hit Germany.

The Dutch Eredivisie and Belgian Pro League and the Belgian second tier have also postponed their fixtures.