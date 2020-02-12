Storm Clara sees Man City game postponed, Sheffield United and Everton win

LONDON, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — The four matches due to be played in the Premier League this weekend were reduced to three on Sunday when Manchester City’s home game against West Ham United was postponed due to the extreme weather.

Storm Clara is currently affecting the British Isles with winds of over 100 kilometers an hour accompanied by heavy rain or snow were predicted, causing Manchester City to issue a statement which read: “due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporters and staff safety, today’s match has been postponed.”

“This decision has been made by Manchester City’s Safety Officer following consultation with Club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United.”

The game between Sheffield United and Bournemouth on Sunday was able to be played as planned with Sheffield United continuing their magnificent season with a 2-1 win at home to the side from the south coast.

Callum Wilson put Bournemouth ahead in the 13th minute after Harry Wilson’s had been pushed away, but Sheffield drew level on the stroke of halftime when Billy Sharp prodded home from a corner.

Sheffield keeper Dean Henderson produced a stunning save to deny Ryan Fraser and that was to prove vital after substitutes Lys Mousset and John Lundstram linked up for Lundstram to net the winner for the home side wwith just six minutes left to play.

The win lifts Sheffield into fifth place, just two points from fourth place Chelsea.

Saturday’s two matches saw Everton also put themselves into contention for a place in Europe with a 3-1 win at home to Crystal Palace, thanks to goals from Bernard, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored his sixth goal in eight games since Carlo Ancelotti took over as coach at the club.

Meanwhile Watford were denied three vital points in their relegation battle at home to Brighton as Adrian Mariappa’s own goal 12 minutes from time cancelled out Abdoulaye Doucoure’s 19th minute solo goal which had put Watford in front.