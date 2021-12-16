Storm Corrie will bring biting winds and heavy downpours to the UK after Christmas, causing a ‘SNOWBOMB’ to hit the country.

Storm Corrie brings biting winds and heavy downpours to the UK, causing a ‘SNOWBOMB’ to hit the UK after Christmas.

Storm Corrie is bringing biting winds and heavy downpours to the UK, causing a weather “SNOWBOMB” to hit after Christmas.

The third storm of the winter season will hit Britain after wreaking havoc with storms Arwen and Barra earlier this month, which brought blizzards and gale-force winds.

And it appears Storm Corrie will be no exception, with a “snow bomb” expected to arrive on December 27.

There is “potential for some snowfall” as a south-western front of rain and wind moves across the UK, according to Netweather.tv.

The storm will be dubbed a “weather bomb” if the pressure within it rises by 24 millibars in 24 hours.

According to the Mirror, the resulting snowfall could cause havoc for shivering Britons across the country.

It comes as British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale predicts another major storm, Storm Corrie, before the end of the year.

This is due to the La Nina effect, which occurs when warm North Sea temperatures collide with cooler Pacific Ocean water, causing an unsettled weather front.

“We are expecting one more major storm this month, which will set the trend for the coming months,” Mr Dale said.

“Through the winter, we expect five to six storms to hit, some of which may be severe enough to be named.”

Snow is expected in the North West on December 27, with 1cm expected in just one hour, according to weather forecasts.

After a series of overnight blizzards, 2cm of snow per hour will fall across swaths of the North West, Scotland’s south coast, Southampton, and Cardiff by December 28.

It comes after an unseasonably warm spell in the UK.

After torrential rain and gale-force winds over the weekend, a 13-degree winter warmer swept in, making the UK hotter than Madrid.

It was a pleasant 10 degrees in Leeds and 12 degrees in Cardiff, with temperatures rising to 13 degrees in London.

As a result, the capital was even hotter than Madrid, where temperatures reached just 12 degrees Celsius yesterday afternoon.