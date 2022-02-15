Storm Dudley: The Met Office offers advice on how to stay safe and protect your property.

Storm Dudley is expected to hit Glasgow tomorrow (February 16) and Thursday, with weather forecasters predicting property damage, downed trees, and power outages.

But what can homeowners do to safeguard their property?

Storm Dudley is expected to hit Glasgow this week, with a weather warning in effect starting tomorrow (February 16).

Gales of up to 90mph are expected in parts of Scotland, according to the Met Office, while “very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across western Scotland” over the next few days.

Storm Eunice will arrive shortly after Storm Dudley, affecting primarily England, the Glasgow area, and Edinburgh.

The first of the warnings (amber) will be in effect from 6 p.m. tomorrow (February 16) until 9 a.m. the next day (Thursday).

A yellow weather warning is also in effect on both days, in addition to the amber weather warning.

But, with high winds predicted, how can you prepare for the storm while keeping your property safe?

People should expect delays in road, rail, air, and ferry services, according to the Met Office, with some roads and bridges expected to close, leading to longer travel times and cancellations.

Damage to buildings, such as blown tile roofs, is also expected, as are fallen trees and power outages.

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts, and properties are likely to cause injuries and danger to life, according to the experts.

People should do the following, according to the Met Office: