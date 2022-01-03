Storm dumps up to 12 inches of snow on areas of the mid-Atlantic that were “balmy and foggy” on Sunday.

WASHINGTON — A winter storm dumped 6 to 11 inches of snow on the nation’s capital Monday, forcing the closure of government offices and schools as well as the grounding of the president’s helicopter.

By the time the storm ended Monday afternoon, snow spotters in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and Rose Hill, Virginia, had reported accumulations of 11.5 inches in Capitol Heights and 10 inches in Rose Hill.

Snowfall totaled 6.7 inches at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Further south, 12.1 inches were reported in Chancellorsville, Virginia.

“It was warm and foggy yesterday, then 6 inches of snow fell this morning, just 12 hours later.”

Shawn Devroude, 52, a federal employee who braved the blizzard-like conditions in the nation’s capital to play with his 9-year-old border collie, MoJo, at the Naval Memorial, said, “That’s not something I’ve seen before.”

Much of Washington was forced to close due to heavy snowfall and closures caused by an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Four Smithsonian museums had already closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in late December, and the National Zoo announced Monday that it would close for the day due to the snow.

Travel was made treacherous by strong wind gusts and snowfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

More than 500 traffic accidents were reported in Virginia, including a crash involving six tractor-trailers.

No one was hurt in the accident, according to state police.

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., declared a snow emergency and advised residents to stay at home.

“Stay off the roads and let our crews do their work,” she advised.

President Joe Biden returned to Washington slowly after a week in Delaware, despite the fact that he could have left on Sunday to avoid the worst of the weather.

Biden’s helicopter was grounded due to the snow, so he was motorcaded to the White House from Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland, which took nearly an hour.

The White House Press Briefing has been canceled, but Biden’s other public appearances have not been canceled.

On Monday, Jan. 1, a person walks their dog on the National Mall as snow falls.

On March 3, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

(Photo courtesy of AP)

Over half of the flights were cancelled…

