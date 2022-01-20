Storm eats up the newly widened beach in New Jersey.

A storm rips up a newly widened beach in New Jersey.

DEAL, NJ — A Jersey Shore beach that was already being widened suffered significant erosion as a result of the weekend storm that brought rain and snow to much of the state.

Officials from the federal and state governments are now assessing whether more sand needs to be pumped ashore to replace what has been washed away.

When the storm hit, work on a project to widen beaches in Deal, Allenhurst, and Loch Arbour, just north of Asbury Park, was already well underway.

It resulted in “moderate” erosion in Deal, according to James D’Ambrosio, a spokesman for the US Army Corps of Engineers, where new sand had recently been pumped ashore.

Large drop-offs, known as escarpments, were left in some areas by the storm, but work crews had smoothed them over by Wednesday.

According to D’Ambrosio, “it is not uncommon for that area to experience [such erosion]during winter storms.”

“We’re studying what needs to be done next,” he said, adding that the Army Corps and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection are working together.

Deal, Long Branch, Avalon, North Wildwood, and the Heislerville Dike on the Maurice River were among the 81 spots along the shore where the DEP found “moderate” erosion.

In 2015 and 2016, a beach replenishment project was completed in the area.

A scheduled periodic renourishment is currently underway.

The federal government is covering 65 percent of the project’s cost, or (dollar)17 million.

The rest will be covered by state and local funding.

The project will pump 1.1 million cubic yards of sand onto beaches in the three towns, the equivalent of more than 100,000 dump trucks.

This story was written by Wayne Parry of The Associated Press.

Wayne Parry can be found on Twitter as @WayneParryAC.

