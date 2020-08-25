Storm Ellen claims first life as man dies and teen boy in hospital after being pulled from huge waves in Cornwall

STORM Ellen has claimed its first life – as a man in his 50s died after being pulled from waves off the Cornish coast.

A huge search operation was launched just before 2pm on Wednesday afternoon as the storm – the worst since Dennis in February – battered the UK.

It followed reports that a man and a teenage boy were in difficulty in the sea at Loe Bar at Gunwalloe, at the far tip of Cornwall.

The coastguard helicopter, air ambulance and ground 999 teams were scrambled to help in the rescue mission.

Police said both father and son – thought to be on holiday from London – were pulled from the sea and the boy was taken to Treslike Hospital at Truro.

It comes as the storm has caused destruction all over the country this week.

More than £120,000 wort of damage was caused by trees falling onto cars at the luxury Welsh resort of Portmeirion.

And about 20 beach huts were pulled from the sand at Woolacombe as unheard of high tides left them bobbing near the shore.

And kayaker James Watts helped save a number of youngsters from the sea at Maenporth near Falmouth in Cornwall on Thursday after a strong rip current.

Eleven people in total were rescued and James helped eight youngsters who were being swept out to sea by a large swell – he heard their screams and got them back to their parents.

In London yesterday a man was knocked unconscious by a falling sign at Kentish Town Underground station – possibly linked to the windy weather.

Witnesses reported seeing him being treated by medics before being rushed to hospital.

Thursday’s tragedy amid Storm Ellen was confirmed by Devon and Cornwall Police.

They said the man pulled from the sea and taken to hospital in a “serious condition” has died. His age hasn’t yet been revealed.

The teenage boy was also taken to hospital but is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

Much of the beach near Loe Bar has signs warning people it is too dangerous for swimming, and there are no lifeguards.

Cornwall Air Ambulance, Cornwall Fire and Rescue and the ambulance service joined coastguards and police in the operation.

PS Dave Pearce, Response Sergeant for the Truro D Section, called on people not to enter the water today.

He wrote on Twitter on Friday: “Tragic incident on the Lizard today. Thinking of all those involved.

“No one should be entering the water in the next couple of days.

“The sea conditions coupled with spring tides and high winds make things so dangerous.”

The warning comes as poor weather is expected to hit the whole country.

Shocking pictures showed huts at Woolacombe beach being washed away by the tides.

A severe weather warning remains in place for much of the UK until this evening – with the west coast of Britain set to be badly hit by strong gusts.

The gusts, which will reach up to 60mph, are expected to cause some travel disruption and temporary power disruption today.

As Storm Ellen battered Britain’s staycationers, coastguards and the RNLI pleaded with tourists to stay away from exposed beaches and rocky outcrops.

They said people venturing out on to sandbanks and hard-to-reach headlands at low tide to get spectacular selfies in the stormy weather should beware – they could get marooned and drown.

It comes as a man and two kids died after a car skidded across a Donegal, Ireland, road and plunged into water. It is not confirmed if this was linked to Storm Ellen.

And a body of a man in his 20s was found on a Dover beach this morning after concerns for a swimmer.

The last storm death was in January 2014 when New Year’s Eve party-goer Harry Swordy, 27, drowned after going skinny-dipping in the storm-lashed sea.

He was swept away by the undercurrents, and had his neck broken by 15ft waves.