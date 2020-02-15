Storm hits Sydney: Flash flooding and heaviest rainfall in decades

Fierce winds are toppling power poles and torrential rains are causing dangerous floodwater surges as wild weather batters eastern NSW.

The NSW State Emergency Service has responded to 40 calls for flood rescues while NSW Police has received hundreds of calls for help.

Four people were hospitalised on Sunday afternoon after a tree fell on their car in the Sydney CBD.

‘This wet and windy weather is really wreaking havoc on our roads today, with paramedics responding to five car accidents every hour since Friday night,’ NSW Ambulance spokesman Giles Buchanan said.

‘We’ve responded to multiple trees that had fallen onto cars, trees into houses and units, and people trapped in cars in floodwaters.’

The last time Sydney and the state’s coast had as much rainfall was 21 years ago.

‘We’ve surpassed those figures (the storm that hit Sydney in 2016) and you have to go back as far back as 1998 to see totals like we’ll get,’ the Bureau of Meteorology said on Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with suspected broken ribs after he was trapped between debris in waist-deep water for two hours in the Hunter region.

The teen was rescued by emergency services after falling into Allyn River while canoeing at about 9am on Sunday.

Utility company Ausgrid says more than 70,000 customers have lost electricity across Sydney, the Central Coast and Newcastle.

Endeavour Energy says a further 26,000 customers are without power in Sydney, the Blue Mountains and Southern Highlands regions.

‘Crews are reporting extensive damage after very strong winds brought down power lines in many areas,’ Endeavour Energy said.

A severe weather warning is in place on Sunday for heavy rain, damaging winds, high tides and damaging surf for the entire coast from the Northern Rivers region to the South Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the deluge could cause ‘life-threatening flash flooding’ in the Hunter region, the Central Coast, greater Sydney, Illawarra and the Blue Mountains.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb urged drivers to take caution and avoid floodwaters.

‘There are currently hundreds of calls for assistance, including trees, boulders or power poles down onto cars and homes, and across roads, as well as power outages and localised flooding impacting various roads and traffic lights,’ she said.

‘I’m disappointed that I need to remind people to act responsibly and not to take risks in these types of conditions, especially when around floodwaters.’

The weather has caused major disruptions to Sydney’s public transport networks and motorists in the city have been warned to avoid driving if possible.

Parched dams around Sydney, including the major Warragamba Dam, are swelling to their highest levels in years.

Rain drenched even the best-prepared pedestrians in Sydney with the strong winds turning umbrellas into useless pieces of twisted metal.

Trees were broken or even blown clear out of the ground by the wind and streets were turned into raging torrents that cars battled to drive through.

The rains have doused 24 fires in the past four days, including the Currowan bushfire on the South Coast which had been burning for 74 days.

But as rivers fill and overflow, emergency services are being stretched to their limits to conduct rescue operations for those stranded by rising floodwaters.

Train stations were flooded on Sunday morning after days of downpour, with photographs showing Narrabri station in rural NSW looking more like a ferry wharf.

The wet weather has kept the SES busy, with the organisation responding to 3253 calls for help across the state since just after 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Overnight volunteers responded to 535 jobs – including 250 in greater Sydney and 231 in the state’s north.

Volunteers have responded to at least 26 flood rescues, mostly involving motorists who drove into floodwaters.

New South Wales SES commissioner Carlene York said those in low-lying areas need to plan ahead.

‘Now is the time to plan how you will protect your family and property from flood,’ Ms York said in a statement.

‘Never drive, ride or walk through floodwaters. It’s too dangerous – and you never know how deep the floodwaters are, the condition of the road or how fast the water is flowing.

‘Please keep clear of drains, creeks and causeways and if you are in a flood-prone area avoid parking vehicles in low-lying areas.’

BoM has issued minor flood warnings for the Bellinger River, Hastings River, Georges River, Tuggerah Lake, Paroo River, Weir River and the Cooks River.

A minor to moderate flood warning is also in place for the Manning and Gloucester rivers, the Hawkesbury, Nepean and Colo rivers, the Orara River, and a moderate flood warning for the Macintyre River.

An initial minor flood warning is in place for the Tweed River, Wallis Lake and the Camden Haven River.

Forecasters previously warned of landslides, monster waves and flash flooding as the storm over Australia’s east coast intensified on Saturday morning.

The storm has had a positive impact on the dry and scorched state, bringing the number of fires burning from 62 on Wednesday to 38 by Saturday night.

But the areas impacted by significant bushfires over the past few months are now in the firing line of torrential rain and flash flooding.

South Coast residents have been urged to prepare for landslides after intense bushfires left the burnt-out landscape incredibly unstable.

BoM NSW state manager Jane Golding said ‘this is a very dangerous system’, adding that Golding rain was expected to intensify through Sunday.

‘Potentially we haven’t seen anything like this since the late 1990s,’ Ms Golding said.

The bureau predicted Sydney would see rainfall totals around 200m with south easterly winds of up to 60km/h, while Wollongong is likely to see about 300mm of rainfall.

Newcastle and the Central Coast will be lashed with gale-force winds of up to 70km/h and rainfall of up to 200mm.

Flash flooding has been putting people in life-threatening situations all weekend.

On Saturday, two women climbed out of their car windows as their vehicle was dragged under flood waters in Northern New South Wales.

Gill Sutherland, 67, and her niece Hannah, 30, were driving to Nimbin in the New South Wales Northern Rivers region when they crossed a flooded road on Saturday.

However, they quickly lost control of the car which filled up with water and sank, completely disappearing from sight.

Meanwhile, a tropical cyclone that lashed parts of the coast of Western Australia’s Pilbara region with destructive winds in excess of 200km/h is expected to weaken on Sunday.

Severe Tropical Cyclone Damien reached the coast near Dampier on Saturday afternoon, bringing fierce gales to the industrial port and the nearby city of Karratha.

The Bureau of Meteorology said on Saturday evening the cyclone had weakened to a category two system after earlier causing very destructive winds of up to 205 km/h.

Towns between Port Hedland and Onslow were warned they would feel its brunt, including Pannawonica and Barrow Island.

The same was true for parts of the Pilbara and Gascoyne regions, including Tom Price, Paraburdoo and Mount Augustus.

Residents between Dampier and Whim Creek had been warned of the potential for a very dangerous storm tide.

Heavy rain had also been expected to cause flooding in the Pilbara and Gascoyne regions, with falls of up to 300mm or more possible in some areas.

Karratha had already experienced 109mm by about 6:30pm AWST on Saturday.

A ‘red alert’ was in effect on Saturday for people in or near Whim Creek to Mardie and south to Pannawonica, with residents told to seek shelter immediately.

The cyclone is expected to weaken as it continues to move inland, tracking south-to-southeast, before eventually losing its cyclone status on Monday.

Perth is not expected to be affected by Damien.

This is the third cyclone of the season off the WA coast.