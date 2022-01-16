Storm Izzy wreaks havoc on the United States, knocking out power to 200,000 people, canceling 2,700 flights, and prompting five states to declare states of emergency.

Storm Izzy wreaks havoc on the United States, knocking out power for 200,000 people, canceling 2,700 flights, and prompting emergency declarations in five states.

After battering the South with snow, ice, and wind, the storm will make its way to the Northeast on Sunday, affecting large swaths of the country.

In order to deal with the massive storm, governors in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia have all declared states of emergency.

As of Sunday morning, parts of western North Carolina had received up to 12 inches of snow.

Snowfall totals of four to six inches were reported in the Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, area early Sunday, with one inch of snow falling per hour.

According to the Weather Channel, this is the heaviest snowfall in the area in eight years.

According to poweroutage.us, more than 200,000 power outages have already been reported in storm-affected areas.

Over 98,000 outages have been reported in South Carolina alone.

Airlines are also feeling the brunt of the storm, with around 2,700 flights in the United States canceled due to the bad weather over the weekend.

As of Sunday afternoon, 2,726 flights within, into, or out of the United States had been canceled, according to FlightAware.

Sleet and rain are also a concern in some parts of the South, in addition to the heavy snow.

According to the Weather Channel, sleet was reported in eastern North Carolina and just inland from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

There was also some freezing rain in the Atlanta metro area, according to reports.

The weather is making travel a nightmare for much of the eastern United States, which is why states of emergency have been declared in the Southeast.

On Sunday, snow is expected to fall across parts of Mississippi and Alabama, as well as Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, and the Appalachian peaks.

Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, is expected to move up through the mid-Atlantic states and into the rest of the Northeast on Sunday night.

When rain begins to fall along the I-95 corridor in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and New York City on Sunday night, the wintry mix is expected to change to rain.

On Monday, heavy, wind-driven snow is expected in parts of Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, and up into New England.

Closer to the coast, there will likely be more rain, though it may briefly turn to snow before the storm passes.

Strong winds are expected to hit much of the Northeast, especially New England, posing a risk of wind damage.