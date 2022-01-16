Storm will start late this afternoon and last through the night.

Central Pennsylvania is about to get a foot of snow.

Snow was visible on radar near Chincoteague, Virginia, northwest to Annapolis, then west to Leesburg, Virginia, and northwest to Hagerstown, Maryland, as of 1:20 p.m.

Between 3 and 5 p.m., it’s expected to overspread the area, with a rain-snow line forming along the I-95 corridor through Sunday evening.

Since yesterday, the forecast for central Pennsylvania has remained fairly consistent, with the storm starting as snow and accumulating an inch to three inches, depending on which forecast you look at.

Overnight, the rain will become wind-driven, with sleet and freezing rain thrown in for good measure.

Winds are expected to gust to 20 to 30 mph, with higher gusts possible.

Early Monday morning, the storm and its precipitation could change back to snow, with the storm and its precipitation dissipating by mid-morning.

According to The Weather Channel, more snow is expected as you travel north and west of central Pennsylvania, with Pittsburgh under a winter storm warning for 6 to 13 inches and Buffalo, New York, forecasting 12 to 18 inches with significant drifting.

Altoona could get up to a foot of snow, while Williamsport could get up to 7 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The remainder of the week is forecast to be dry and cold.

The National Weather Service has issued the following forecast for Harrisburg for the coming week:

In the Afternoon

Snowfall, mostly after 4 p.m.

The temperature will be around 28 degrees.

8 mph easterly wind

There is an 80% chance of precipitation.

An inch or more of snow could fall during the day.

Tonight is a special occasion.

Before 3 a.m., rain, snow, and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet, with a chance of rain between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., and a chance of rain and snow after 4 a.m.

At times, the snowfall could be significant.

By 3 a.m., the temperature had risen to near 40 degrees.

Winds from the east at 10 to 18 mph, with gusts up to 24 mph.

There is a 100 percent chance of precipitation.

It’s unlikely that any ice will form.

2 to 4 inches of new snow and sleet could fall today.

MLK Day is observed on January 15th.