Stormers suffer injury blow as Du Toit goes under knife…

CAPE TOWN, March 3 – Stormers’ South Africa loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit has had two separate operations in the last two days following a thigh injury and will be out of action for the next two months, officials said on Tuesday.

The World Rugby Player of the Year suffered the injury in Saturday´s Super Rugby clash against Auckland Blues and underwent surgery on Sunday and Monday to relieve a build-up of blood after suffering bad bruising on his thigh.

It is a major blow to the Stormers, who began the Super Rugby season with four straight wins but then were beaten surprisingly easily 33-14 by the Blues at home on Saturday.

“We look forward to his recovery and to have him back. He is obviously a huge player for us. The plan was to rest him now in any case,” Stormers coach John Dobson told local media.

The Stormers have a bye this weekend before taking on the Sharks in Durban on March 14.

Du Toit is the third major injury blow in a month for the Stormers, who expect their South Africa captain Siya Kolisi back next month after a knee injury but must cope without Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi for the rest of the Super Rugby season.

Mbonambi suffered a hamstring injury in the Stormers´ first game of the season at the beginning of February. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)