Storming a ship at sea, Royal Marine commandos seize a £100 million drug haul.

Commandos from the Royal Marines storm a ship at sea and seize a £100 million drugs haul.

On a traditional dhow in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Iran, the team discovered a ton of Afghan heroin, hash, and crystal meth.

The smugglers were caught off guard when attack boats launched from the frigate HMS Montrose.

“They pounced so quickly that the crew had no time to hide their illegal cargo,” the Navy said.

“It’s great to take drugs like this off the streets,” said Lt Joe Martin, the boarding team’s leader.

“This will deal a huge blow to criminal or terrorist gangs that use these illegal narcotics to fund their activity,” Montrose captain Commander Claire Thompson said.

The dhow was traveling the smugglers’ so-called “southern route,” which is the world’s fastest growing drug route.

Narcotics are transported from Iran’s Makran Coast and Pakistan to East Africa, then to Europe and the United States.

According to a Bahrain-based naval taskforce, a record £900 million worth of drugs have been seized on the sea route since July.