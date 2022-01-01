Stowe toddler’s death has resulted in a man being charged with homicide.

In the death of a Stowe toddler, a man has been charged with homicide.

On Friday, Stowe police charged a man with homicide in the death of a 2-year-old girl who had died the day before.

In the case of Brielle Olivia Swinton’s death, Kyrell Morgan, 19, is also charged with child endangerment.

Allegheny County Police Department Sgt.

Paramedics were dispatched to a residence on Woodward Avenue at 3:45 a.m., according to Todd Dolfi.

For a report of a 2-year-old who wasn’t breathing, officers were dispatched on Thursday.

The toddler was taken to Pittsburgh’s UPMC Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner ruled the child’s death a homicide, police said.

Morgan’s relationship to the child was not mentioned by Dolfi.

He surrendered to authorities around 5:30 p.m.

Dolfi said he was arrested on Friday and is still being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

There was no immediate access to more information.