Stranded Australians will be airlifted from virus-stricken Wuhan in the next 24 hours 

Australians will be airlifted from the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicentre of the coronavirus – in the next 24 hours to Christmas Island, according to Federal health minister Greg Hunt.

Mr Hunt confirmed an Australian medical assistance team with a mobile hospital has arrived on former detention centre, Christmas Island.

‘Personnel are in place to receive the passengers from Wuhan and we expect that the flight will be collecting within the next 24 hours,’ Mr Hunt told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

Earlier, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said evacuees will be not be charged $1,000 as previously announced, saying it was a mistake to say they would.

‘The Department of Foreign Affairs have publicly said they they provided incorrect information,’ Mr Frydenberg told ABC’s Insiders program on Sunday.

The department previously said the charge was consistent with the arrangements that were in place when people were airlifted out of Cairo during the Arab Spring.

Less than an hour earlier, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told Sky News evacuees would be charged $1,000, as had Prime Minister Scott Morrison just last week.

Mr Frydenberg also said Beijing was yet to agree to the evacuation, which would see Australians quarantined on Christmas Island.

‘We’re working through the issues, but we hope that approval is imminent,’ the treasurer said.

Mr Hunt confirmed there had been 12 cases of coronavirus diagnosed within Australia.

‘I can report, however, that New South Wales has indicated a third patient has been discharged from hospital as having cleared the virus, and I think that’s a very important sign of progress,’ Mr Hunt said.

Mr Morrison announced on Saturday foreign travellers who have left or passed through China will be denied entry to Australia, in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families, dependents, legal guardians and spouses, will be exempted from the strict measures, Mr Morrison said.

People who arrive in Australia and have been to mainland China, not just the Hubei province, are required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the time they left the country.

Australians are also being told not to travel to mainland China.

Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram told reporters 71 passengers were not allowed to board their plane in China overnight and 12 flights were cancelled on Sunday.

He said in Melbourne there were about 5,000 scheduled passengers expect to arrive from China, but this has reduced to just 700 in a 24-hour period.

In Brisbane, 220 were originally expected and now 97 are expected to travel.

Arrivals at major airports will be greeted with screening arrangements.

Mr Dutton said border and medical staff worked through the night to set up these arrangements to deal with travellers from China and commenced at 6am on Sunday.

Arriving travellers will be issued with masks and information and tested with thermometers.

‘It provides additional reassurance to the Australian public that we are absolutely determined to deal with this issue,’ Mr Dutton said.

‘We have been decisive in making these decisions to get us to this point and we’ll do what ever is necessary to keep Australians safe.’

There are now more than 14,000 cases of the virus globally, with just over 300 deaths.