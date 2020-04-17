Stranded Indian parents watch son’s funeral on Facebook

ANKARA

An Indian family living in the UAE had to watch the funeral of their son on Facebook, as they could not fly to their home in the South Indian state of Kerala, due to coronavirus or COVID-19-related travel restrictions, media reports said.

A class 10 student Jeuel Jomay died in American Hospital in Dubai, losing seven-year-long battle with cancer on April 11. His parents wanted to bury him in their hometown Pathanamthitta in Kerala. After days of struggle, they got permission to send mortal remains in a cargo plane on Wednesday.

However, none of the four family members could fly along.

“His father wanted to fly with him. But that was not possible,” Jeuel’s cousin told Gulf News.

She said only the family members could attend a prayer held at the embalming center in Muhaisnah before the body was flown. The cousin said she and Jeuel’s families watched the funeral ceremonies on Facebook while the St. Mary’s Church in Sharjah provided a link to the YouTube live streaming on its website.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe, while China has largely come out of the crisis.

Over 2.16 million people have been infected worldwide while more than 550,000 people recovered from the disease, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. Over 146,000 have died.