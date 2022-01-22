Strange moment when a woman rides a horse into a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Strange woman arrives at McDonald’s drive-thru on a HORSE

THIS is what happened when a woman arrived at a McDonald’s drive-thru on a HORSE.

The customer was seen riding his horse into the fast food restaurant in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, earlier this week.

The drive-thru is usually reserved for cars, with on-the-go diners ordering via a hole in the wall from their vehicle.

However, according to Bristol Live, this daring rider was able to get a coffee on four legs instead, dismounting at the window to place her order.

The woman’s pet could be seen poking its snout through the window while telling a member of staff what she wanted, possibly in search of a treat.

The well-behaved animal, on the other hand, took things in stride and calmly walked away after the purchase.

With a coffee in one hand and a cellphone in the other, the woman led the pony away.

It’s unclear whether she ordered food for her horse or decided to keep their diet simple with carrots and hay.

She isn’t the only one who has tried their luck at the drive-thru.

Lee Watson, 57, built his own cardboard box car outside a McDonald’s in Portrack, Stockton-on-Tees, to pick up a snack.

With a cut-out motor hung over his shoulders, held on with two pieces of string, he braved the rain and stood patiently among scores of vehicles.

When staff refused to serve him, Lee was devastated.

According to McDonald’s, horse riders are not typically served, and any vehicle that isn’t a car or a roadworthy vehicle is also prohibited.

“Our drive-thru lanes are custom built for motor cars, vans, trucks, and road-worthy mobility scooters,” the company says on its website.

“We are unable to serve pedestrians, bicycle riders, non-roadworthy mobility scooters, horse riders, or any horse-drawn vehicles through the Drive-thru lane because the health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority.”

“Customers riding mobility scooters that aren’t designed for road travel are welcome to bring their scooters into the restaurant if possible.”