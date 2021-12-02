Strange moment when a ‘zombie’ lizard tries to flee despite being hacked in half by a cat

This is the strange moment a “zombie” lizard attempted to flee after being bitten in half by a cat.

The lizard, which is being chewed by a cat, continues to fight for its life despite missing a large portion of its lower body, including two limbs and its tail, in the video.

With only two limbs left, the lizard crawled away from the cat before the ruthless feline snatched it up again.

When predators attack, lizards are known to self-amputation their tails, a process known as autotomy.

In addition, some lizard species have evolved without limbs.

This could be due to legless lizards’ superior ability to locate food and flee predators.

Lizards aren’t the only animals who have been seen fighting for their lives after suffering serious injuries.

A researcher discovered a “zombie” shark hunting for prey despite being “half eaten” just a week ago.

When the Spanish doctor saw the injured beast being mauled in a cannibalistic attack, he was taken aback.