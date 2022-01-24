Strange photos show a mysterious’scared’ creature that has rescuers and experts baffled.

Strange photos reveal a mysterious’scared’ animal that has stunned rescuers and experts who have no idea what it is.

Christina Eyth claimed she rescued the “frightened” critter from Pennsylvania’s winter cold.

The woman noticed paw prints outside her front door in Pittsburgh’s Fairfield Township and assumed they belonged to her neighbor’s dog.

The creature, shivering and terrified, was then noticed by her.

“I peeked outside the door and that’s when I noticed the animal on my left-hand side, which was so scared and cold and shivering,” Eyth told NBC News.

“All I could think was, ‘This animal needs help,'” she said.

Eyth claims she lured the enigmatic creature into her basement and sought assistance from a local rescue group.

She assumed it was a coyote or a dog at the time.

Morgan Barron, a wildlife expert, advised the perplexed onlookers to “err on the side of caution” with the unidentified animal.

“Because they can carry rabies and it could be a coyote,” Barron explained, “we can keep it here, get genetic testing done, and then kind of go from there.”

The creature is acting more like a timid dog than a coyot, according to the expert.

Until the test results come back, the animal is being cared for by Wildlife Works, a conservation organization.

Mount Pleasant’s Wildlife Works wrote on Facebook, “This puppy was admitted to us last night.”

“It appears to have mange, and we’ll treat it as such.”

Mange is a contagious skin disease spread by mites that causes animals to lose their hair and develop red, scaly skin.

According to wildlife officials, the genetic testing should take two to four weeks.

