Stranger Things season 4: Release date and spoilers for hotly anticipated series

The Stranger Things season 4 trailer has been released, with fans going into meltdown after an enormous plot twist was unveiled before the new series even aired

The hotly anticipated Stranger Things season 4 has been teased with a brand new trailer and the release date confirmed.

After the last series left with a nail-biting cliffhanger, fans will be pleased to know they don’t have long to wait until the next instalment of the story is unveiled.

Fans were led to believe that beloved character Hopper (David Harbour) was killed in the final episode of the last series.

The trailer that was released today, shows a snowy wasteland of the Soviet Union.

Workers are shivering as snowflakes descend, with what appears to be a binding or railway being constructed.

Then, right at the end of the clip, one man removes his hat and he’s revealed as beloved character Hopper (David Harbour).

In the huge twist, it turns out he’s alive.

The Stranger Things official Twitter tweeted the advert, along with the caption: “From Russia with love…”

Fans went into meltdown, excited that the new series is coming and overjoyed that Hopper isn’t dead.

One said: “HOPPER IS ALIVE??!”

While another wrote: “Y’all had me crying about hop last season … I won’t ever forgive you for the tears.”

A third said: “Did you guys really just drop this on us like that?”

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Hopper is alive!!!” typed a third Stranger Things fan.

There isn’t currently an official release date for when the series hits Netflix, but there is a chance that it could air in October, if the Duffer brothers are following a pattern- season one aired in July, two in October and three in July.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, who wrote the thrilling series, said: “We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway – and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other.

Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything….

“Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American. From Russia with love, The Duffer Brothers.”