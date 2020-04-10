Strategy against coronavirus unchanged in Cyprus as cases rise to 526

NICOSIA, April 8 (Xinhua) — Cyprus’s Health Ministry announced 32 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, three more than on Tuesday, which an official said came out of an increased number of tests.

Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and member of the Health Ministry’s advisory body on the pandemic, said that total coronavirus cases rose to 526 since the first infection was reported on March 9.

He also said that the 32 new infections keep unchanged the strategy of the Health Ministry.

“An analysis of infections showed that “there are asymptomatic people going around out there” who are a big danger for the community,” he said.

“This means that movement restrictions must continue and people must continuously take care of their personal hygiene,” Kostrikis added.

Reviewing coronavirus developments worldwide, Marios Loizou, clinical director of the Nicosia branch of the State Health Services Organization, said that the lifting of travel restrictions in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Wednesday after a 76-day lockdown shows that “there is light at the end of the tunnel” for the countries which are still struggling to eradicate the pandemic.