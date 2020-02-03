Streatham terrorist Sudesh Amman as an innocent little boy

Terrorist Sudesh Amman asked his mother for his favourite mutton biryani meal just hours before he was shot dead by police in London, she revealed today as it emerged she was left ‘disgusted’ by the terror attack.

Haleema Khan, 41, of Dunstable, Bedfordshire, learned about both yesterday’s attack in Streatham and her son’s death from TV news, having spoken to him on the phone earlier in the day when he asked for the meal.

It comes as Mrs Khan revealed three pictures of Amman as a boy – shirtless and pulling a face while playing on the pavement; posing with a neck chain while eating with a fork; and holding a vacuum cleaner.

She described her son as a ‘lovely boy’ as she fought back tears today while telling MailOnline how she felt he was radicalised at HMP Belmarsh in Thamesmead, South East London. The top-security jail has been home to a number of high-profile extremist prisoners, including Lee Rigby killers Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale.

Mrs Khan said Amman had also developed extreme views after looking at Islamist material online. She is now trying to get her son’s body from police as soon as possible to bury him.

Amman lived with Mrs Khan and his five younger brothers in Harrow, North West London, before he was jailed for terror offences at the Old Bailey in December 2018. A family source said Mrs Khan was ‘disgusted’ by the attack, although neighbours said she had been convinced of her son’s innocence even after he was convicted.

In the Queen’s Speech before Christmas, Boris Johnson immediately promised changes including tougher surveillance, 14-year sentences for all serious terror offences, and a government review of license conditions for 74 terrorists who had been let out of jail early. Two of the 72 have since been recalled to prison, MailOnline understands.

However, the Parole Board has confirmed it did not reassess Amman to ascertain if he was a danger before his release, and it emerged Amman had displayed several ‘risk indicators’.

After the Fishmongers’ Hall terror attack on November 29, a raft of measures were proposed including forcing dangerous terrorists who receive extended determinate sentences to serve the whole time behind bars.

Mr Johnson, whose government is under pressure to answer how yesterday’s terror attack was allowed to happen just weeks after he promised tighter controls, has now said Ministers are preparing to take action to end the automatic early release of prisoners currently in jail for terrorist offences.

On January 21 the Government vowed to introduce new anti-terror measures in the ‘first 100 days’ of its administration to carry out the Prime Minister’s pledge on tougher sentences, overhaul the terrorist licensing regime, double the number of specialist counter-terror probation officers and introduce polygraph testing.

He was elected on December 12, suggesting a deadline of March 21 to implement the new Counter-Terrorism Bill.

Scotland Yard said armed officers were following Amman on foot yesterday as part of a ‘proactive counter-terrorism surveillance operation’ in Streatham High Road.

The three victims were taken by ambulance to south London hospitals. One man, in his 40s, is no longer considered to be in a life-threatening condition following treatment, police said. A woman, in her 50s, who had non-life threatening injuries has been discharged from hospital.

It also emerged today that Amman was put under full surveillance on the day he was released from prison – and within days, counter-terrorism officials were so worried about him that those tailing him were armed.

MRs Khan told MailOnline today: ‘He wasn’t even a very devoted Muslim. He got radicalised while he was in Belmarsh Prison (in Thamesmead, South East London).

‘He got into all this (supporting terrorism) on the internet, but when he went to prison something happened to him.’

She said she saw him twice last week in a bail hostel in Streatham, South London, and last on Thursday where he was staying at following his release.

Fighting back tears, Mrs Khan said she had taken him food and that he had not mentioned anything about carrying out a terrorist attack.

She said: ‘I regularly took food to him at the hostel and on Thursday, I asked him what he wanted. He said: ‘Mum, I would really like a mutton biriyani’ – so I cooked one and took it over to him.’

Amman stabbed two people in Streatham yesterday at about 2pm. His parents are from Sri Lanka where his father Faraz Khan was today.

Mrs Khan said she learned about his death from TV news, adding: ‘I saw that there had been something in Streatham, and I got worried.’

‘Then I saw the police and what was happening. A short while later they gave his name on the television. The police came to see me yesterday and told me too.’

She added: ‘I can’t believe this has happened to my son. He was a lovely boy. I was very close to him.’

Mrs Khan said Amman was watching fundamentalist paraphernalia online and it led to his arrest, adding that he became more deeply into Islamic fundamentalism while at HMP Belmarsh.

Before that he had a girlfriend and would like to play basketball in a local park, his family said.

Mrs Khan said she wanted a very quick burial of her son, preferably in the UK, and was trying to talk to her lawyers, police and the Home Office to get his body released.

It comes after a source close to the family said Mrs Khan was ‘disgusted’ and ‘very upset’ with her son’s knife rampage and rejects his fanatical extremist beliefs.

The family source told MailOnline today: ‘Haleema is disgusted by what he has done and his beliefs, but she is a mother and has lost a son so she is very upset and sad.

‘But they are relieved that he wasn’t able to kill anyone. It has hit them very hard, but now they are trying to get his body from the police as soon as possible and bury him.

‘This is done as quickly as one can for Muslims as is custom and prayers for him will begin shortly.’

Amman attended Park High School, an academy in Stanmore with 1,650 pupils which was labelled ‘outstanding’ in its most recent Ofsted inspection.

A spokesman for Harrow Council told MailOnline today: ‘We can confirm that he attended the school between 2011 and 2016.’

One female friend from Harrow told the London Evening Standard about conversations with Amman when they were younger, saying: ‘He kept on saying. ‘I am going to bomb you’.

‘He said ‘I have got a grenade in my pocket and if you take one step closer to me I am going to set it off’.

‘We thought he was joking but he kept on saying it. He said, ‘when I grow up I am going to be a terrorist’.’

A former neighbour of Amman, Savita Khimani, 51, said: ‘After he was convicted last the mother still believed her son was wrongly accused and hadn’t done anything.

‘The last time I spoke to her was about three months ago. They went very quiet. Last time we asked the police what happened and we were scared because armed police were here all the time.

‘We’ve never had any issues with them and we just had casual conversation to be honest. The brothers never addressed anything about him being sent to prison.’

Her son, Jignesh Khimani, 20, went to school with Amman. He said: ‘He was a normal boy at Park High School (in Stanmore). He kept himself to himself.

‘He was a quiet lad. There were no red flags at all. He did have friends. The family all acted normal.

‘I would see the brothers out and about but we never saw his dad. Sudesh had no social media whatsoever.’

The two-storey terraced home in Harrow, which the family are said to have lived in for 18 years, now sits empty following the family’s move shortly before Christmas.

All but one of the house’s front facing windows were blocked by drawn curtains today.

Amman attended Kenmore Park Junior School, whose alumni include Tessa Peake-Jones who played Raquel Turner in Only Fools and Horses.

One neighbour in Harrow described the Ammans as ‘a normal family’ who she knew vaguely as their children went to the same school – Kenmore Park Junior School.

Remembering a previous police raid on the house she said happened around three years ago, she said: ‘I was shocked.

‘When they did the first raid I thought it was for Can’t Pay Take It Away. We have been here for 20 years and the kids went to the same school as theirs.

‘I didn’t really know the guy because I only saw the younger ones. They seemed like a pretty normal family. I said hello to them a few times. The only time I saw the mum was when they were passing.’

In December 2018, Amman smiled and waved to his mother and brother in the public gallery at the Old Bailey when he was jailed for 13 terror offences.

Wearing a black prayer cap and long black tunic, Amman smirked when he was told that he was facing a sentence of just three years and four months.

The maths and science student at North West London College with a fascination for knives refused to stand for the judge and could not stop laughing.

The fanatic kept a notebook in which he wrote that his ‘goals in life’ were: ‘Die as a shuhada’, which means martyr, and ‘go to jannah’, which translates as paradise.

Amman told his girlfriend to kill her parents, bought a combat knife and airgun in readiness for a terror attack and tried to radicalise his younger brothers.

He sent Isis recruitment material and shared an Al Qaeda magazine to a family WhatsApp group that included his three younger brothers aged between 11 and 15.

Amman had been jailed for three years and four months in December 2018, when he pleaded guilty to 13 counts including possessing bomb-making manuals and knife-fighting guides, but he was automatically released just days ago, halfway through his sentence, despite fears he still held extremist views.

It was ‘obvious’ to think tank the Henry Jackson Society that he was ‘one of the most high-risk extremists around’. Police had kept Amman, who was released on licence and subject to a curfew, under active surveillance.

The convicted terrorist who went on a knife rampage in south London yesterday is the latest in a growing list of Islamists to strike while on the radar of security services.

Sudesh Amman was able to stab two people on Streatham high street despite being under close surveillance by MI5 and anti-terror police following his release from jail.

He was freed just a few days ago under ‘very stringent’ licencing conditions, meaning armed police who were tracking him arrived on the scene in moments.

But officers were unable to prevent him from knifing one man in the stomach and a female cyclist in the back before he was eventually shot dead outside Boots chemist.

Amman, 20, becomes the second convicted terrorist to carry out a knife attack in Britain within ten weeks, following a similar rampage by London Bridge attacker Usman Khan.

Khan, 28, was shot dead by police on London Bridge in November after killing two people at a nearby rehabilitation conference while out on licence for terror offences.

The son of a taxi driver, he got an indeterminate jail term in 2012 after admitting preparing terrorist acts, including the plot and starting a terror training camp in Pakistan.

In 2013 the Court of Appeal changed that to a 16-year fixed sentence which meant Khan had to serve only half.

While on licence in November, he stabbed Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, to death while wearing a fake suicide vest at Fishmonger’s Hall.

In the aftermath of Khan’s attack, it was claimed Khan had reformed and become a model prisoner while in prison, which helped him win permission to travel unescorted from his Stafford bedsit to London.

But Khan was moved to a Category A prison after he was involved in incidents of violence and threats to endanger staff.

Khan was released from HMP Woodhill in Buckinghamshire in December 2018.

The ringleader of the 2017 London Bridge attack that killed eight people, Butt had been the subject of a two-year investigation by security services.

However the chief coroner, in a report into the atrocity, said police and MI5 did not recognise the threat he posed.

Mark Lucraft QC said this was despite Butt’s association with Islamic State fanatic Anjem Choudary and an appearance in the documentary The Jihadi Next Door.

The probe was twice suspended due to pressure on resources and the authorities did not pass on tip-offs about his extremism, including one from a family member.

There was also a two-month delay in translating a request from the Italian authorities for information about his fellow attacker Youssef Zaghba.

An Old Bailey inquest heard that Butt, who was an MI5 subject of interest (SIO), had looked at extremist material online in the months and years before the attack, including propaganda for so-called Islamic State, violent images and sermons from extremist preachers.

Bereaved families said MI5 and counter-terror police should review their assumptions about the weight placed on an SIO’s so-called mindset material.

Mr Lucraft said there is no evidence investigators are not capable of making those judgments properly after police and security services pointed out that many SIOs possess such material.

Masood killed five people and injured more than 50 after he mounted the pavement in his car outside the Houses of Parliament and went on a knife rampage.

The 52-year-old Briton was probed by MI5 from as early as 2004, with concerns high enough that he was classified as a threat to national security.

However the file on him was closed in 2012 as it was deemed that he was not considered a serious threat.

Masood, a violent criminal who picked up a string of convictions during his time living in Kent and Sussex, is believed to have converted to Islam while he was serving two prison sentences between 2000 and 2004.

After emerging from prison, he went to Saudi Arabia to teach English in trip a thought to have been inspired by his new-found spirituality.

When he returned from Saudi around 2009, he moved to Luton, a city in which a number of extremists and Islamic radicals were operating.

Theresa May would later tell the House of Commons that 52-year-old Masood was considered a ‘peripheral’ figure at the time.

Abedi, the jidahi terrorist who detonated a suicide vest at Manchester Arena in 2017 and killed 22 people, was also known to British security services.

But was not deemed a high risk, despite five community leaders reporting him for extremist views.

A report found a series of failures on behalf of security services, including how he had visited a category A extremist inmate in prison.

Counter-terror police were also alerted to Abedi frequently travelling to Libya from 2014 onwards but he was not made the subject of travel restrictions or monitoring.

Abedi’s case was flagged for review, but was not re-examined before he slaughtered parents and children at the Ariana Grande concert

The Abedi family, originally from Libya, fled during the Gaddafi dictatorship with the father returning to fight with opposition forces when the uprising began in 2011.

Both brothers travelled to Libya in April 2017, then Salman returned alone before carrying out the suicide attack in Manchester.

He detonated his device at the end of the concert, with 353 people, including 175 children, around him in the foyer of the venue.

As well as the 22 dead, 16 people suffered serious injuries including paralysis, loss of limbs, internal injuries, and serious facial injuries involving complicated plastic surgery.

The 18-year-old Iraqi asylum-seeker left a homemade bomb on a District line commuter train in 2017 which partially exploded after the train arrived at Parsons Green station.

He claimed during an asylum interview that he had been trained to kill by ISIS against his will and spent several hours a day in a mosque under their command, receiving religious education.

After those comments, he was brought to the attention of MI5 on February 2 2016 during a discussion with Counter-Terrorism Policing, but he was never made a subject of interest.

Instead he was referred to the Channel mentoring scheme – part of the Prevent de-radicalisaton programme – in February 2016.

It was not until June 2016 that he was made an ‘active’ Channel case and nine formal meetings were then held of the joint agency Channel panel at which his case was discussed.

However, Hassan was never assigned a mentor, for a six-month period in 2017 there were no panel meetings, and at the time of the attack, the panel was considering closing his case.

Darren Osborne, from Cardiff, drove a vehicle into a group of people gathered near a mosque in Finsbury Park in north London on June 19, 2017, killing Makram Ali.

He was said to have had an extensive criminal history dating back to 1984, including 33 convictions for 102 offences ranging from offences against the person to drugs and theft.

He had not been investigated by MI5 or Counter-Terrorism Police before launching his attack and was ‘not known to be a member of, or have links to, any extremist right-wing groups.’

Osborne first appeared a court in his home town of Weston Super Mare aged 15 in 1984. Before the terror attack, he was last in court in 2014.

He had planned to drive into crowds attending a pro-Palestinian march inLondon in June last year, and he claimed he hoped to kill Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and London mayor Sadiq Khan.

But road closures meant he couldn’t get near the march and, after driving around London looking for Muslim targets, he drove at a group of people outside the Muslim Welfare House in Finsbury Park.

Amman was a convicted terrorist under police surveillance having recently been freed from prison when he went on a knife rampage in Streatham.

The 20-year-old bearded Islamic fanatic, who was on licence and known for having a fascination with knives, dived into a local convenience store to steal a £3.99 blade before embarking on a bloody stabbing spree.

Wearing a fake suicide vest, he targeted pedestrians at random on the Sunday afternoon, stabbing one man in the stomach, before knifing a female cyclist in the back just after 2pm in Streatham, South London.

Armed police who had been following him closely, were on the scene within minutes, chasing him down the high street shouting ‘stop’ before opening fire, shooting him dead outside a Boots chemist.

He was jailed in December 2018 for three years and had served only half his more than three year sentence for the possession and distribution of extremist material.

Whitehall sources said he had been very recently released ‘despite concerns over his conduct’ because the law did not give them the power to keep him locked up.

He was let out at the end of January on ‘very stringent’ licencing conditions included a curfew, it is understood.

Today, the Prime Minister is expected to come forward with new plans to further crack down on terrorist offenders.