Streatham terrorist urged ex to behead ‘non-believer’ parents

Sudesh Amman’s ex-girlfriend lived in constant fear of the sickening jihadist even after they split because he had urged her to behead her own parents, the ‘shaken’ woman revealed today.

Long before the 20-year-old terrorist’s stabbing spree through Streatham, south London, yesterday, he made clear his rampant radicalism to his one-time partner.

She said he would fantasise about slaughtering non-believers with knives and had carefully plotted how to execute such an attack.

But she ended her hellish one-year relationship which cut ’emotional and psychological’ scars after he told her to kill her family.

The horrified ex-girlfriend continued life ‘looking over her shoulder’ – and she has been forced to relive her ‘nightmare’ following Amman’s blade rampage.

The woman, who has asked not to be named, told MailOnline: ‘What Sudesh did was horrible and disgusting. I don’t want anything to do with him or what he has done.

‘I have tried to move on with my life after what he did the first time. This has affected me really badly.

‘But now after I heard what he did I am angry. I just want to live a normal life. I never really knew him.

‘You never really know someone. Now I just want to be able to walk down the street in peace.’

Amman – wearing a hoax explosive vest – was shot dead by undercover officers on Streatham High Road just after 2pm yesterday after snatching a blade from a shop and slashing a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s.

The ex-girlfriend relived a conversation with Amman, in which he schemed the best way to kill civilians without drawing the attention of the security forces.

According to the Sun, she said he ‘preferred knives’ and told her: ‘If you can’t make a bomb because family, friends or spies are watching or suspecting you, take a knife, molotov, sound bombs or a car at night and attack the tourists (crusaders), police and soldiers of taghut, or western embassies in every country you are in this planet.’

The ex-girlfriend said she felt ‘trapped’ in her year-long romance with Amman, which started well but soon became clear that ‘something was not quite right’.

In an interview with ITV News, she said: ‘He never hurt me physically, but emotionally and psychologically he did. I felt trapped. I tried to deal with it by myself, but it affected me tremendously.

‘He seemed OK at first, but it quickly became apparent that things weren’t right.’

She went on: ‘Even though it was a long time ago I still feel like I’m having to look over my shoulder’

‘I just live in fear – it shouldn’t’ be like this. But it’s given me some closure that I don’t feel trapped in a situation anymore’

‘It’s really opened my eyes – you think you know a person, but you don’t. People should be careful. I feel hugely betrayed – this was someone I trusted, and now I’ve got to live with this the rest of my life.

‘I haven’t heard from him for a long time, I don’t know what happened to him in prison’

‘I didn’t believe in his ideology, I didn’t condone it, I didn’t agree with it and I never will, but I couldn’t stop it.’

‘The authorities really need to focus on rehabilitation. Offenders like this, with that sort of ideology, if they’re not rehabilitated properly before they’re released, or the penalties are increased then this will just happen again’

‘My tears and heart are with the innocent people affected.’

Amman was under surveillance, having only been freed from jail recently after his conviction for possessing extremist material.

His ex-girlfriend’s auntie threw her weight behind the national outcry for a clampdown on early releases for terrorist offences.

She said: ‘I blame the authorities. Why did they release him? I can’t believe they did that. He hadn’t been de-radicalised. They are at fault.’

The aunt continued: ‘The comments he made some about her beheading her parents are absolutely disgusting, just shocking.

Terrorist Sudesh Amman asked his mother for his favourite mutton biryani meal just hours before he was shot dead by police in London, she revealed today as it emerged she was left ‘disgusted’ by the terror attack.

Haleema Khan, 41, of Dunstable, Bedfordshire, learned about both yesterday’s attack in Streatham and her son’s death from TV news, having spoken to him on the phone earlier in the day when he asked for the meal.

It comes as Mrs Khan revealed three pictures of Amman as a boy – shirtless and pulling a face while playing on the pavement; posing with a neck chain while eating with a fork; and holding a vacuum cleaner.

She described her son as a ‘lovely boy’ as she fought back tears today while telling MailOnline how she felt he was radicalised at HMP Belmarsh in Thamesmead, South East London.

The top-security jail has been home to a number of high-profile extremist prisoners, including Lee Rigby killers Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale.

Mrs Khan said Amman had also developed extreme views after looking at Islamist material online. She is now trying to get her son’s body from police as soon as possible to bury him.

Amman lived with Mrs Khan and his five younger brothers in Harrow, North West London, before he was jailed for terror offences at the Old Bailey in December 2018.

A family source said Mrs Khan was ‘disgusted’ by yesterday’s attack, although neighbours said she had been convinced of her son’s innocence even after he was convicted.

Mrs Khan told MailOnline today: ‘He wasn’t even a very devoted Muslim. He got radicalised while he was in Belmarsh Prison (in Thamesmead, South East London).

‘He got into all this (supporting terrorism) on the internet, but when he went to prison something happened to him.’

She said she saw him twice last week in a bail hostel in Streatham, South London, and last on Thursday where he was staying at following his release.

Fighting back tears, Mrs Khan said she had taken him food and that he had not mentioned anything about carrying out a terrorist attack.

She said: ‘I regularly took food to him at the hostel and on Thursday, I asked him what he wanted. He said: ‘Mum, I would really like a mutton biriyani’ – so I cooked one and took it over to him.’

Amman stabbed two people in Streatham yesterday at about 2pm, before being shot dead by police who were had him under close surveillance because of the potential risk he posed to the public.

His parents are from Sri Lanka, where his father Faraz Khan was today.

The two-storey terraced home in Harrow, which the family are said to have lived in for 18 years, now sits empty following the family’s move shortly before Christmas.

All but one of the house’s front facing windows were blocked by drawn curtains today.

As a teen, Amman attended Park High School, an academy in Stanmore with 1,650 pupils which was labelled ‘outstanding’ in its most recent Ofsted inspection.

A spokesman for Harrow Council told MailOnline today: ‘We can confirm that he attended the school between 2011 and 2016.’

Amman also attended Kenmore Park Junior School, whose alumni include Tessa Peake-Jones who played Raquel Turner in Only Fools and Horses.

The terrorist’s mother said she learned about his death from TV news, adding: ‘I saw that there had been something in Streatham, and I got worried.’

‘Then I saw the police and what was happening. A short while later they gave his name on the television.

‘The police came to see me yesterday and told me too.’

She added: ‘I can’t believe this has happened to my son. He was a lovely boy. I was very close to him.’

Mrs Khan said Amman was watching fundamentalist paraphernalia online and it led to his arrest, adding that he became more deeply interested in Islamic fundamentalism while at HMP Belmarsh.

Before that he had a girlfriend and would like to play basketball in a local park, his family said.

Mrs Khan said she wanted a very quick burial of her son, preferably in the UK, and was trying to talk to her lawyers, police and the Home Office to get his body released.

Meanwhile, a source close to Amman’s family added that his mother was ‘disgusted’ and ‘very upset’ with her son’s knife rampage and rejects his fanatical extremist beliefs.

The family source told MailOnline today: ‘Haleema is disgusted by what he has done and his beliefs, but she is a mother and has lost a son so she is very upset and sad.

‘But they are relieved that he wasn’t able to kill anyone. It has hit them very hard, but now they are trying to get his body from the police as soon as possible and bury him.

‘This is done as quickly as one can for Muslims as is custom and prayers for him will begin shortly.’

One female friend from Harrow told the London Evening Standard about conversations with Amman when they were younger, saying: ‘He kept on saying. ‘I am going to bomb you’.

‘He said ‘I have got a grenade in my pocket and if you take one step closer to me I am going to set it off’.

‘We thought he was joking but he kept on saying it. He said, ‘when I grow up I am going to be a terrorist’.’

A former neighbour of Amman, Savita Khimani, 51, said: ‘After he was convicted last the mother still believed her son was wrongly accused and hadn’t done anything.

‘The last time I spoke to her was about three months ago. They went very quiet. Last time we asked the police what happened and we were scared because armed police were here all the time.

‘We’ve never had any issues with them and we just had casual conversation to be honest. The brothers never addressed anything about him being sent to prison.’

Her son, Jignesh Khimani, 20, went to school with Amman. He said: ‘He was a normal boy at Park High School (in Stanmore). He kept himself to himself.

‘He was a quiet lad. There were no red flags at all. He did have friends. The family all acted normal.

‘I would see the brothers out and about but we never saw his dad. Sudesh had no social media whatsoever.’

One neighbour in Harrow described the Ammans as ‘a normal family’ who she knew vaguely as their children went to the same school – Kenmore Park Junior School.

Remembering a previous police raid on the house she said happened around three years ago, she said: ‘I was shocked.

‘When they did the first raid I thought it was for Can’t Pay Take It Away. We have been here for 20 years and the kids went to the same school as theirs.

‘I didn’t really know the guy because I only saw the younger ones. They seemed like a pretty normal family. I said hello to them a few times. The only time I saw the mum was when they were passing.’

It comes as the Parole Board confirmed it did not reassess Amman to ascertain if he was a danger before his release, and it emerged Amman had displayed several ‘risk indicators’.

In the Queen’s Speech before Christmas, Boris Johnson immediately promised changes including tougher surveillance, 14-year sentences for all serious terror offences, and a government review of license conditions for 74 terrorists who had been let out of jail early.

Two of the 72 have since been recalled to prison, MailOnline understands.

Streatham attacker Sudesh Amman was followed by armed police for 40 minutes before he launched his horrific knife rampage on Sunday – and was then shot dead 60 seconds later.

A surveillance operation was tracking Amman, 20, following his early release from from jail on January 23.

Amman had spent just over a year in prison after being arrested for 13 terror offences, including owning a bomb making manual.

However, despite being followed by armed police after his release, the terrorist was able to get his hands on a knife and attack two people on Streatham High Road before being shot dead by police.

Authorities are now refusing to explain how Amman was able to get his hands on the blade, or give any more details on the surveillance operation.

The Metropolitan Police also said the fake suicide vest Amman was wearing was missed by officers trailing him as it was hidden under his clothes.

They confirmed that he had been in a shop on Streatham High Road for 60 seconds before grabbing a knife and sprinting outside.

He then attacked two people, stabbing a man in his 40s in the stomach and a woman in his 50s in the back, before being shot dead by the officers trailing him around a minute after starting his attack.

The Met said in a statement on Monday night: ‘The time from him entering the shop to beginning his attack outside was approximately 60 seconds. Police officers responded, fatally shooting him within approximately 60 seconds of him beginning to attack people.’

‘An operation was launched which included armed surveillance officers. Revealing details of this surveillance operation could undermine police tactics used to investigate terrorists and other criminals across the UK, so it is right that we do not expand on this further at this time.

‘We are confident that this is an isolated incident that has been contained.

The statement added: ‘Armed officers, who were part of a proactive counter-terrorism surveillance operation relating to the attacker, were following him as he left an address in the Streatham area at shortly after 13:20hrs.

‘He then made his way on foot and was observed entering a shop on Streatham High Road shortly before 14:00hrs.

‘From initial witness statements we understand that he stole a knife and ran from the shop as he was pursued by a member of staff.

‘As he ran from the shop, he removed packaging from the knife, and once outside attacked two members of public.

‘The time from him entering the shop to beginning his attack outside was approximately 60 seconds. Police officers responded, fatally shooting him within approximately 60 seconds of him beginning to attack people.’

Amman, 20, was shot dead just days after he was released from prison on January 23.

He had been jailed for three years and four months in December 2018, when he pleaded guilty to 13 counts including possessing bomb-making manuals and knife-fighting guides.

However, he was automatically released halfway through his sentence, despite fears he still held extremist views.

It is now understood that counter-terrorism bosses decided Amman needed round-the-clock watching by officers, and shortly after this decision surveillance squads were ordered to arm themselves after he was assessed to be even more dangerous than originally thought, sources told the Guardian.