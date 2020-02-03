Street Fighter 5 is free to play on PlayStation 4 and Steam all week

Capcom is letting players get their hands on Street Fighter V totally for free this week. Here’s what you need to know

Crack those knuckles and get ready for the fight of your lives, because Capcom is inviting everyone to come and play the latest entry in its flagship fighting game franchise for free.

That’s right – Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is currently totally free to play on PlayStation 4 and PC (via Steam).

Anyone that knows Capcom knows that the studio has been rolling out free trials of Street Fighter V over the past few years to remind players why it’s one of the best fighting games out there.

Right now, you can download the title via the PS Store if you have a PlayStation Plus account, and you get to sample all of the game’s content without spending a penny.

“We will all live in harmony, together,” says a tweet from the official Street Fighter account over on Twitter, announcing the promotion.

“Fight like a Champion and prepare for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition with the Free Trial coming to #PS4 and #Steam from Feb 3 – Feb 9! New players can try out all 39 currently available characters in the game! #SFVCE”

This is a pretty good deal, and it allows players that only have the base game or a few sets of the DLC to sample the impressive full roster available in the title.

Capcom has done similar promotions with the likes of Monster Hunter World before, and they end up being pretty popular amongst series fans and newcomers alike.

Trophy hunters, bear in mind that anything you’d unlock in the game don’t count during the free trial period.

This is a good chance for lapsed fans to try the game ahead of its inclusion in the Intel Open at the Japanese Olympics later this year.

That’s right: in 2020, we’re going to see the first meaningful steps towards gaming being part of the Olympics, and two of this generation’s most notable games have been chosen to represent our industry to the wider world: Street Fighter V and Rocket League.

In the run-up to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Intel announced earlier this year it would be sponsoring a massive, Olympic-endorsed event with a prize pool of $250k for each game.

The upcoming event is called the Intel World Open, and it takes place from July 22-24 (leading up to the exact day the Olympics kick off).

We had the chance to talk to Yoshinori Ono – veteran Street Fighter developer – about the watershed moment for gaming in an exclusive interview.

