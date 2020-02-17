Street pianist, 12, wows a crowd of shoppers in Liverpool as he performs 1990s dance anthems

A 12-year-old street pianist entranced a crowd of shoppers in Liverpool as he performed a belting string of 1990s dance anthems.

Footage recently shared on social media shows Harrison Crane jump onto a red Liverpool ONE piano as busy locals pass by.

He kicks off his musical medley with the 1996 dance track Children by Robert Miles, causing a few shoppers to stop to listen and watch.

Young Harrison then slides into Eiffel 65’s song Blue (Da Ba Dee) from 1998, before shifting into 1999’s Sandstorm by Finnish DJ Darude.

By this time, Harrison’s audience has swelled in size, with some watching and tapping their feet while others film him on their phones.

The boy then storms into The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army from 2003, before going back into Children for a grand finale.

As he hammers out the final notes Elton John-style, the large crowd of Liverpool ONE shoppers cheers and bursts into applause.

Harrison, of Aughton, Lancashire, shyly thanks the impromptu audience as he then shuffles towards his parents Jonathan, 40, and Eleanor, 39.

The boy street pianist was just one of many local musicians given the opportunity to busk in Liverpool ONE’s Tickle The Ivories festival last summer.

Harrison’s September public performance was not his first, though, having played at the shopping centre up to a dozen times times since 2018.

Six months ago, his father Jonathan uploaded a video to his YouTube account showing Harrison bashing out a similar medley for passersby.

Last month, a video was uploaded that showcased Harrison playing keyboards with a young band in a cover of The Killers’ Mr Brightside.

And in 2017, Harrison took to a public piano in Manchester Airport, where he entranced travellers with his rendition of I Giorni by Ludovico Einaudi.