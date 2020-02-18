Street vendor suffers second-degree burns when youths set fire to helium-filled balloons

A street vendor suffered second-degree burns after pranksters set fire to his balloons as a prank.

Oliver Rosales, 29, was sitting beneath the hydrogen-filled balloons outside a town hall in Manila, Philippines, last week when cruel teenagers carried out the prank.

Footage shows them setting fire to the balloons, before they explode in a ball of flames which engulfs Mr Rosales.

Despite his injuries, Mr Rosales says he had forgiven the teenagers and revealed that their parents will pay for his medical bills.

He said: ‘They were just young boys. They don’t know any better. I forgive them because I know when they are older they will realise how senseless it was.’

In the video, Mr Rosales is seen walking with his cartoon-themed balloons before he stops to rest next to a set of stairs.

Four boys are then seen on and around the stairs and one of them reaches over and uses a lighter to set fire to a balloon before the group run away.

The balloon swiftly ignites and sets fire to others as Mr Rosales sits below them, still unaware of the danger.

Suddenly a huge ball of flames swirls around the seller, melting the balloons and MR Rosales runs out onto the pavement.

Once the flames have subsided, smoke can be seen rising from Mr Rosales, who hops in agony.

He tries to push a melted piece of balloon off his leg before turning his attention to another piece which appears to have fused to his head.

On the floor near the stairs, the remains of the balloons are still on fire.

Photos show the horrific injuries to Mr Rosales’s arms and legs, which are covered in fluid-filled blisters.

Speaking of his injuries, Mr Rosales said: ‘The scars will be on my body for a long time. Maybe forever. I still have to work though.

‘The parents of the boys who did it have paid for my medical costs and for new balloons.’

Town hall chairman Celso Esteban said that the thin film of plastic that the balloons were made of melted around Oliver’s head and arms.

Officials identified seven boys who were involved in the fire and dragged them in to the town hall for questioning.

Mr Esteban said: ‘Five of the boys involved were minors and the other two were over 18. They have all met with the victim but they haven’t apologised.

‘They said they just did it as a prank. Their parents have agreed to pay for Oliver’s medical costs if he does not file a police complaint against them.

‘He has agreed to that.’