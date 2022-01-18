Stressed parents are complaining about Google Assistant’s white noise change: their children are having meltdowns and tantrums.

A soft lullaby used to be the preferred method of lulling a sleeping child to sleep.

Then came the Google Nest Hub and Google Assistant, which provided ambient white noise — and lullabies were no longer necessary.

According to 9TO5Google, Google changed the white noise ambient sound on its Nest Hub and Assistant speakers last week, causing an “onslaught” of complaints, with people complaining that the new white noise is “much quieter” and “muffled,” and that it plays on a shorter loop — 10 minutes rather than every hour.

A thread on the Google Nest Community and Reddit drew over 100 comments.

According to the report, one user has uploaded the original version to Google Drive, and many people are hoping that Google will make the original available as a request option from Assistant.

While the ambient noise change has impacted people of all ages, Metro reports that stressed parents who use Google Assistant’s white noise to get their children to sleep are the ones who are most affected.

A mother tweeted about dealing with a toddler’s meltdown, while another said the change resulted in a “15-hour tantrum.” Several comments on Google Nest Community echoed these parents’ concerns.

According to Mashable, the official Twitter account for Made by Google stated that they “don’t have any details to share about why the white noise sound of the Google Home was changed,” but that they are aware of the complaints and are “gathering more information.”

According to The Verge, Google did not respond to a request for comment right away, and it’s unclear whether the company plans to address complaints by changing the white noise sound.

In the meantime, you can use the original one-hour track that a Reddit user has uploaded to Google Drive as a workaround if you really need the “old white noise sound.”

Alternatively, you can try one of Google’s other 13 ambient noises, which you can find in this list.

According to 9TO5Google, you can leave feedback on the white noise change in the Google Home app or on the web.

