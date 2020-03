A staff member scans a driver’s code for health check at Wuhan west highway toll station, central China’s Hubei Province, March 24, 2020. As enterprises in Wuhan have resumed production, more and more workers returned to the city via this toll station. To ensure a safe and orderly flow of personnel entering Wuhan, strict measures on identidication and health check are carried out at the check piont in the toll station. (Xinhua/Li He)