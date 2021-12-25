Strictly Come Dancing, Call the Midwife, Mrs Brown’s Boys, Superworm, and Bake Off are among the shows airing on Christmas Day.

Strictly Come Dancing, Call the Midwife, Mrs Brown’s Boys, Superworm, and Bake Off are among the shows that will be broadcast on Christmas Day.

Those who have been awoken by the pitter-patter of thunderous feet and the rending of wrapping paper will be pleased to learn that Peter Rabbit 2 is streaming on Now and available for purchase on Sky Cinema for those who do not have a subscription.

Because How to Train Your Dragon (Channel 4) starts at 11 a.m., they should be occupied long enough for you to prepare breakfast.

Pope Francis is hosting Stories of a Generation on Netflix for a more sophisticated wake-up call.

He not only shares his own (mostly non-denominational) life lessons, but he also invites a number of contributors over the age of 70 to share their own stories and wisdom.

Expect to see some familiar faces, including Martin Scorsese, the film director.

Julia Donaldson’s Superworm is brought to life in the first of two new animations, which airs at 2.30pm (BBC One).

When Superworm (Matt Smith) is kidnapped by the Wizard Lizard, it is up to Butterfly, his best friend, to save him.

Stay tuned to BBC One at 3 p.m. for The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast, followed by Emily Blunt’s glorious performance in Mary Poppins Returns (3.10 p.m.).

When Michael’s (Ben Whishaw) wife passes away, his old nanny arrives to feed his own children a spoonful of sugar.

Alternatively, Chicken Run (3.50pm, ITV2) is a good family favorite about a coop of chickens on a mission to avoid becoming pie filling.

The Drawing of My Life by Quentin Blake (4.10pm, BBC Two) kicks off the post-Christmas lunchtime programming.

The illustrator, who is best known for his collaborations with children’s author Roald Dahl, traces his illustrious (pun intended) career by sketching his most famous characters and pivotal moments on a blank canvas.

This is a true treat for generations who grew up with Blake’s work, as it is both engrossing and meditative at the same time.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return to the floor for the annual Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (5.10pm, BBC One), just one week after Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice won the 2021 Glitterball trophy.

Adrian Chiles, Fred Sirieix, Mel Giedroyc, Moira Stewart, Anne-Marie Duff, and Jay Blades are among the celebrities hoping to make an impression.

