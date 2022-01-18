Strictly comes out on top, but BBC Two faces a daytime shutdown due to the BBC licence fee freeze.

Strictly comes out on top, but BBC Two faces a daytime shutdown as a result of the BBC licence fee freeze.

Netflix and other streaming platforms have raised the price of original drama by 30%, leaving the BBC unable to compete on budgets.

Strictly will continue, but BBC Two may close during the day and major sporting events may be moved behind a paywall as a result of “unacceptable” licence fee cuts, the broadcaster warns.

With the BBC facing a £1 billion budget shortfall, high-end drama, natural history, daytime programming, sports, and Radio 3 and 4 would bear the brunt of the cuts.

There will be more repeats and programming that is less expensive and ambitious.

The BBC has already made significant savings as a result of a real-terms public funding cut of 30% since 2010 – the News department cut 450 jobs to meet its £80 million savings target for 2022.

Insiders say the next stage will include “painful” cuts to beloved services.

Ministers believe the BBC can reduce the £159-a-year charge by selling more of its shows overseas and monetizing its biggest hits commercially.

The most popular shows, such as Strictly Come Dancing, will be protected by schedule cuts to the periphery.

The BBC will focus on 18-35 year olds and “under-served” minority audiences, so there will be fewer comedies aimed at older viewers.

The £80 million budget for BBC Three, which will relaunch as a channel next month, will be preserved.

There will be fewer opportunities to find the next Line of Duty with fewer commissions.

More international co-productions, such as Around the World in 80 Days, will be produced.

The David Tennant drama, which was commissioned by a European Alliance of broadcasters and aired on BBC One but received mixed reviews, had no editorial control over BBC producers.

A weekly episode of EastEnders might be axed.

Sir David Attenborough has already been “poached” by Netflix to narrate its lavish series Our Planet.

The Green Planet, the current hit, necessitates large budgets and technological investment.

Further cuts to the BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit could result in British talent being transferred to the broadcaster’s global co-production partners for future flagship shows.

However, there will be more repetitions.

How the BBC licence fee freeze will bite: Strictly survives but BBC Two faces daytime shutdown