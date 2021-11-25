Strictly’s Greg Wise isn’t the worst dancer in his family, as Emma Thompson’s cameo in Adele’s song ‘n’ dunce show proves.

ITV made a GENUINE revelation over the weekend.

Greg Wise of Strictly Come Dancing isn’t the worst dancer in his family, it turns out.

By a long shot, no.

Teaching your pet tortoise to do the samba seemed like a simpler task a month or two ago than the one Karen Hauer had on her hands trying to get Greg to do the macarena.

Emma Thompson performed the “posh girl hula” at the London Palladium on Sunday night, so we know it’s true.

One of several eye-catching cameos at An Audience With Adele, where the evening had a certain rhythm despite Emma’s whirling dervish routine.

Adele began with a slow song about an old break-up, followed by a couple of slower songs about another break-up, and finally a slow song about her most recent break-up to round out the set.

A cynical perspective that may lead some of Adele’s more fervent fans to believe I’m not really on board with a recent nationwide memo that appears to state: “Grovelling Adele adoration is now compulsory, and failure to comply may result in a custodial sentence.”

However, this isn’t the case.

Adele’s music simply does not appeal to me.

What I couldn’t stand, or stop watching, was everything else that happened at An Audience With, most of which was oozing from the front ten rows, where guests included Naomi Campbell, Nick Grimshaw, Emma Watson, Stormzy, Phillip Schofield (plus one), Gareth Southgate, the back of Harry Hill’s head, comedy gimp Alan Carr, Idris “I’m amazing” Elba, and Boy George, who appeared to have come dressed for An Audience With Ken

On the surface, they were all participating in a lovely, uncomplicated process.

Adele performed the hits, and the celebrities all donned their best “presence of greatness” expressions, while a few carefully selected creeps got to massage her ego with dolly-drop questions like “What’s your favorite biscuit?” (we don’t have all night, Idris) or, in the case of Emma Thompson, reunited an emotional Adele with her favorite teacher.

But, as with nearly every episode in the franchise, it was the other stuff that kept me from fully immersing myself in the spirit of An Audience With.

And by “other stuff,” I mean everything from Hannah Waddingham’s cultish adoration, which began her question with “You are so rightly idolised around the world,” to David Tennant’s vibrant red hairdo.

Obviously, everything is meant to be reverent and humble, but you could tell there was a…

