Striker Vieira eyes Gremio return after leaving FC Tokyo

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Veteran forward Jael Vieira has expressed a preference to return to his former club Gremio after parting ways with FC Tokyo.

The 32-year-old made just 22 appearances and scored one goal over two injury-interrupted seasons in Japan. He hailed the professionalism of the J-League but said he was now looking forward to ending his career in his homeland.

“I won’t leave Brazil now,” Vieira told reporters on Tuesday. “I will work hard at any club in Brazil. I’ve been able to play in other countries four times and I’ve lived the experiences I had to live. Now I’m going to enjoy the family more and my little daughters.”

Vieira represented Gremio in 2017 and 2018, netting nine times in 47 outings. He has also had spells with Atletico Mineiro, Cruzeiro and Flamengo, among other clubs, over a career spanning 14 years.

“I’ll be honest. Logically because of my connection with the club, Gremio will be a priority,” he said. “But I don’t know if they will be interested. My priority is the club that offers the best opportunity. There has been nothing concrete yet because the season is still going and major trophies are still to be won.” Enditem