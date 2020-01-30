Strikes hit Finnish forest industries

HELSINKI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Finland’s forest industries were hit on Monday by labour actions of 9,000 workers in the paper and pulp industry and 6,000 workers in the mechanical wood sector.

The strike will continue for three weeks. In addition, 2,300 white collar employees of the paper and pulp industry also started a two-week strike since Monday.

Besides salaries, the key issue in the strikes is the unions’ demand to cancel extra free working hours included in the previous agreements. The additional unpaid hours were part of the 2016 competitive edge package sponsored by then Finnish cabinet.

Jyrki Hollmen, director of Labour Market at Finnish Forest Industries Federation, said on Sunday that the employers “cannot give up the benefit the extra hours have given.”

Petri Vanhala, chair of the Finnish Paper Workers Union, told Finnish national broadcaster Yle on Monday that the two sides had found some common ground in the talks that continued until the strike began.

Talks about the paper and pulp sector will continue on Tuesday, while no actual talks have taken place in the mechanical wood sector.