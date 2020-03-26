Strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake shakes the eastern tip of Russia

Moscow – A magnitude 7.5 earthquake near the Kuril Islands, in the extreme east of Russia, triggered a tsunami warning for the nearest coasts on Wednesday.

The earthquake had an epicenter of 219 kilometers (136 miles) south-southeast of Severo, in the Kuriles archipelago, in northern Japan, at a depth of 56 kilometers (37 miles), the United States Geological Survey reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center indicated the possibility of dangerous tsunami waves within a radius of 1,000 kilometers from the epicenter of the quake.

He noted that previously earthquakes of this magnitude have caused tsunamis far from the epicenter, and the National Tsunami Warning Center of the United States analyzed the event to determine the level of danger.

However, it was determined that there was no threat.