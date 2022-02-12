Strong gales are expected to batter Glasgow next week, bringing more hail and sleet.

Strong gales are expected to hit Glasgow next week, bringing more hail and sleet.

Glasgow is in for a brisk week, with strong winds forecast.

In addition, weather forecasters have warned that the city will see more sleet and hail.

Next week, Glasgow will see more hail and sleet, as well as some strong winds.

Forecasters predict hail on the 17th, 18th, and 19th of February, as well as sleet on those days.

The hail will begin at 7 a.m. on February 17 and last until around 7 p.m., according to the BBC Weather.

Then comes the sleet, which begins at 8 p.m. on the same day and lasts until 10 a.m. the next day (Friday 18).

It will then stop, with more hail expected between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

That isn’t all, though.

More sleet is expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday (19th), an hour after the hail stops, and end around midnight.

On Saturday, sunny intervals are expected, but more hail is expected between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., making the city chilly.

The winds are currently below 20 miles per hour, but gales are expected to increase significantly, with highs of 51 miles per hour.

The wind will be strong for the majority of Wednesday (February 16) and into Thursday, before settling down around lunchtime.

Currently:

Bright spells with scattered showers followed by a cloudy start.

In the afternoon, some heavier showers are expected, especially over north Argyll.

With fresh southwesterly winds, it will be a milder day.

The maximum temperature is 9 degrees Celsius.

This evening:

Scattered showers this evening will become confined to Argyll overnight, with the majority of them dying out later in the night.

Otherwise, many areas will become drier.

The brisk southwesterly winds are calming down.

5 °C is the minimum temperature.

Today is Sunday:

Rain will spread from the south to most areas by early afternoon, though northern Argyll may stay dry.

Later, the rain stopped.

7 °C is the maximum temperature.

Monday to Wednesday’s forecast:

On Monday, the weather will be mostly dry with a little sunshine.

On Tuesday, the early rain will give way to scattered showers.

On Wednesday, the weather will be unsettled and windy.