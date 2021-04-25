Strong hope for lasting peace in S.Sudan: New UN envoy

JUBA, South Sudan

The UN is strongly committed to working with the people and leaders of South Sudan to secure stability and eventual prosperity for the world’s newest nation, said the newly appointed UN envoy to the country on Sunday.

“South Sudan is entering a new phase and people’s expectations are high. There is real hope for progress in the implementation of the peace agreement and, ultimately, achieving a more durable peace,” said Nicholas Haysom, referring to a peace deal signed last October.

Upon his arrival in the capital Juba, Haysom said that the UN will continue to work with the South Sudanese as well as regional and international partners to provide stability and, ultimately, secure prosperity for all citizens.

Haysom – the successor to David Shearer, who spent four years heading the UN Mission in South Sudan – promised to support all efforts to push the peace process forward with a focus on key areas such as drawing up a constitution, security, justice and economic reforms, and assisting preparations for elections.

Founded in July 2011, South Sudan has been wracked by years of conflict as well as hopeful efforts towards peace, including last year’s landmark peace deal.