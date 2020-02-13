Strong wind causes widespread damage in Czech Republic

PRAGUE, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The Czech Republic saw wind speeds reaching up to 180 km per hour on Monday, with at least one death and several injuries in the adverse weather.

Widespread power outage, disruptions in rail and road traffic, flight delays and cancellations were also reported.

In Snezka mountain bordering Poland, wind speed reached up to 180 km per hour. Other mountainous regions saw wind speed close to 130 km per hour, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute said. Wind speed in the lowland regions also reached nearly 100 km per hour.

A man reportedly died in a car accident on Monday afternoon at Nova Ves in the Sokolov region, which was likely caused by the gale-force winds, local police department said on Twitter. In Prachatice in South Bohemia region, one person was reportedly injured after a tree fell on top of a car. The other person was also hit by a tree near Doksy in the Liberec region.

Weather conditions in the morning caused about 50 sections of railway to be shut down, with some still waiting to resume service, according to information on the Railway Infrastructure Administration (SZDC) website.

Some sections of highway were also closed due to adverse weather and fallen trees. In addition, Vaclav Havel Airport Prague reported many cancelled flights due to the weather.

Over 300,000 people were left without power by the afternoon, according to statements from power distribution companies. The most affected areas by the power outage were the Central Bohemia, Pilsen, and Liberec regions.