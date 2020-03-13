Strong winds to pummel far north Qld

Strong winds from a developing cyclone are expected to pummel coastal areas across far north Queensland on Thursday and Friday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said wind and flood warnings have been issued for areas from Cape York Peninsula to Mackay because of a brewing cyclone that is expected to form over the Coral Sea on Friday.

“There is a risk of heavy rainfalls and damaging wind gusts from the north and northeast, particularly in coastal areas from Cairns to Mackay on Wednesday and Thursday, due to the developing tropical low,” Mr Kennedy said.

“We do have a flood watch for the Cape York Peninsula and coastal catchments north of Mackay, from Wednesday to Friday.

“There is a severe weather warning on coastal areas from the south of Cairns to the Whitsundays, but not including Townsville, for heavy rainfall and wind gusts.”

Already significant rainfall has been recorded along the Cassowary Coast region, he said.

More than 250mm has been dumped on Ingham over the past 24 hours and Allingham/Forrest Beach has been soaked with more than 330mm.

“Damaging wind gusts are primarily for exposed coastal locations and elevated terrain and that is likely to begin late Thursday afternoon,” he said.

He said there had been plans to evacuate a weather station on Willis Island, which is located some 450km northeast of Cairns, but that had been shelved.

“It’s likely to develop into a tropical cyclone, well offshore, on Friday and early on Saturday, ” he said.

“As we expect the tropical cyclone to move south-southeast it’s likely to draw all the weather away with it.

“From the weekend it’s likely to be dry across the bulk of Queensland.”