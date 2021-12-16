Strong winds whip up dust and overturn trucks across the Midwest: ‘To have this happen in December is really unusual.’

Strong winds whip up dust and overturn trucks across the Midwest: ‘To have this happen in December is really abnormal.’

— A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest on Wednesday, shutting down highways in western Kansas, spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa, and raising fire concerns due to unusually high temperatures.

Strong winds whipped up dust, reducing visibility to zero west of Wakeeney, Kansas, and causing at least four semitrailers to blow over, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Interstate 70, as well as all state highways in nine counties in northwest Kansas, has been closed by Kansas officials from the Colorado border to Salina.

According to the National Weather Service, 13 tornadoes have been reported in the Plains states, primarily in eastern Nebraska and Iowa.

Winds gusted to 70 miles per hour across much of Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa.

“To have this many damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual at any time of year,” said Brian Barjenbruch of the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

“However, it’s extremely unusual for this to occur in December.”

Last weekend, devastating tornadoes ripped through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, and Kentucky, killing more than 85 people.

A high wind warning has been issued for an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan, including Wisconsin and Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Texas Panhandle and western Kansas, gusts of up to 80 mph (129 kph) were recorded.

An automated observation site in Lamar, Colorado, recorded a gust of 107 mph Wednesday morning, according to the weather service.

Russell, Kansas, experienced wind gusts of up to 100 miles per hour.

Greg Butcher, the city administrator of Seward, Nebraska, said he was standing in his office at city hall on Wednesday when he noticed a massive cloud wall approaching him.

Butcher said he was expecting a big hit, but the worst damage so far appears to be a few toppled telephone poles.

“We got lucky,” Butcher said.

“It arrived in a flash.”

