Struggling to Get Shopping Delivered? This Tool Lets You Know When Asda Slots Become Available

If you can’t drive, or have a reason that makes getting off your arse to queue at the supermarket for hours and transporting weeks’ worth of groceries back to your house almost impossible, this tool is for you.

If you just can’t be bothered to go and queue, stop being such a selfish git, drive yourself down to the supermarket, and wait in line like everyone else. Even Tesco has asked its customers to do this, saying “between 85% and 90% of all food bought will require a visit to a store,” at which there are measures to keep you safe. Delivery slots are for people who actually need them, and just like the toilet paper debacle, they’re in short supply because everyone’s forgotten how to use their cars apparently.

But one redditor has stepped in to help – or make things worse, depending on your point of view – with their tool that notifies you when Asda delivery slots become available. You just need to pop in your postcode and email address and as he OP explains:

“The server will frequently check the slots at your local store and email you if and when some come available.”

Asda has detailed its current policies on how it’s handling coronavirus, which includes increasing its delivery slots from 450,000 per week to 700,000 per week, and asking customers who are able to physically go into stores to do so. You just not feeling like it doesn’t count. The supermarket, along with others, has received a list of vulnerable people from the government and has contacted those customers, offering them delivery slots up to two weeks in advance, and an extra week to book delivery. So if you’re not in that category but are still struggling to get your shopping delivered, you might want to check this out. [Reddit]