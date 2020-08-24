Student, 17, who took his own life after fearing for his exam results got top marks

A TEENAGER who was so worried about his exam results he took his own life got top marks.

Matthew Mackell, 17, was found dead in a park on May 7.

Dad Michael Bond, 48, says his son, who dreamed of being an accountant, got an A in his finance A level.

Michael, 48, said: “I’m proud and congratulated him at his grave but I just wish he was here.

“I don’t know about any of his other subjects.”

In a note the popular lad, who went to Skinners’ Kent Academy in Tunbridge Wells, said he feared poor results would mean a dead-end job.

His dad added: “He didn’t know where to go with lockdown.

“He lost his job because of the virus and it all had a knock-on effect.”

Mr Bond is urging anyone unhappy with their marks to seek help.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please call the Samaritans on (free) 116123