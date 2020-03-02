Student held over Sydney sex worker death

Australian authorities are seeking to extradite a Colombian student in relation to the alleged murder of a Sydney sex worker.

NSW Police were called to Kimberley McRae’s unit in the beachside suburb of Coogee in January, where they found the 69-year-old’s body.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said Ms McRae had worked in the sex industry at the time and the last sighting of her was a week before her body was found.

A police spokeswoman on Monday said the force was aware a 20-year-old man had been arrested in Aruba, which is a Dutch territory in the Caribbean.

Detectives from the state’s homicide squad are now working with commonwealth agencies to seek the man’s extradition to Sydney.

“The priority for all Australian authorities is seeking the return of the man to face justice,” the spokeswoman told AAP.

In January, Det Supt Doherty said Ms McRae had a distinct personal style with recognisable features and a wide circle of associates.

“She was known to run along the foreshore and Coogee stairs in the evenings,” he said.